Faith-based films are filling theaters for those in search of inspiration

If you love movies but choke on your popcorn at gratuitous violence and blistering language, this might be your week — and your season — to return to the theater.
Two Christian-themed films – “Mully” and “A Question of Faith” – are in theaters now, and four new faith-based movies are opening through November.
“Mully” is a documentary about Charles Mully, who was abandoned as a 6-year-old in Kenya only to grow into a wildly successful businessman. Remembering the difficulty of his childhood in the streets, Mully decided to take in orphaned children, first at his own home and then into a series of homes he builds for them.
Reviewers say the movie contemplates the strife that can come when one person takes on a sacrificial crusade. It opened Tuesday at theaters across the country for just a three-night run. In Raleigh, it’s showing Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in three theaters. It’s presented by Fathom Events.
“A Question of Faith,” which opened Sept. 29, stars Kim Fields (of “Facts of Life” fame), Christian music star Jaci Velasquez, T.C. Stallings and Richard T. Jones in the story of how several families intertwine after a young woman is sent to juvenile detention for hitting a boy in a driving-while-texting accident.
Box Office Mojo, a website that tracks movies, including Christian films, reports that “A Question of Faith” grossed a little over $1 million when it opened in 661 U.S. theaters last weekend. It’s playing in at least 10 theaters in the Triangle.
At least three more faith-based movies will open this month, according to the website: “Generational Sins,” which starts Oct. 6; “Same Kind of Different as Me,” which starts Oct. 20; and “Let there be Light,” opening Oct. 27.
And on Nov. 17, Sony Pictures’ animation division will release “The Star,” the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of an adventuresome donkey and his friends, a sheep, a dove and some wisecracking camels. Characters are voiced by an all-star cast of Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.
The site also list three more Christian movies expected to open around Easter in 2018, including “God’s Not Dead 3.”
Five other Christian-themed films have been released this year, the most successful of which was “The Shack,” about a man who is beckoned to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness at a moment in his life when his faith is faltering. It played in theaters for 11 weeks starting in March and earned more than $57 million in worldwide ticket sales.
Movies with religious themes have been around almost since film itself and have included major box-office hits. “The Passion of Christ,” released in 2004 and directed by Mel Gibson, grossed more than $611 million. Gibson also directed “Hacksaw Ridge,” which grossed $175 million when it was released last year.
Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin
