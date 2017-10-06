Movies that go beyond the blockbuster

The N.C. Museum of Art’s 2017 Fall Film Series continues Oct. 6 with David Miller’s 1952 classic “Sudden Fear,” starring Joan Crawford, Jack Palance and Gloria Grahame. The thriller, which film noir historian Spencer Selby said was “undoubtedly one of the most stylish and refined woman-in-distress noirs,” was nominated for four Oscars: Best Actress for Crawford, Best Supporting Actor for Palance, Best Cinematography for Charles Lang and Best Costume Design for Sheila O’Brien.
The event begins with an introduction by curator Laura Boyes at 8 p.m. at the SECU auditorium in the museum’s East Building. $7 ($5 for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other highlights
▪ On Oct. 6, the Cary Theater is showing John Badham’s ’80s classic “War Games” as part of its Science on Screen series at 7. On Oct. 7, it’s Isao Takahata’s animated fantasy “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” at 1 p.m., followed by David Lowery’s 2017 surreal drama “A Ghost Story” at 7 and Andreas Johnsen’s 2016 documentary “Bugs” at 9 (there will be encores of “Bugs” on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. and “A Ghost Story” on Oct. 12 at 9 p.m.). On Oct. 12, Laura Stolman’s 2016 documentary “Swim Team” screens at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission is $3 to $5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Oct. 6 in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroAmore series offers a double feature of Howard Hawk’s “To Have or Have Not” (1944) and Edmund Goulding’s “Dark Victory” (1939). The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On Oct. 7 in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society is presenting a program featuring Cary Fukunaga’s 2009 crime drama “Sin Nombre” and animated shorts by Walter Tournier as part of the N.C. Latin American Film Festival at Richard White Auditorium on the East Campus at 4 p.m. The festival continues later that day with “Artemia” at the same venue at 7 p.m. Both events are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
▪ Sunday night, the Cinema Inc.’s 52nd season continues with Park Chan-wook’s 2003 South Korean thriller “Old Boy” at 7. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2018-19 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
Comments