5 must-do events for your family this weekend

Here is a sampling of the family-friendly events happening in the Triangle this weekend.
▪ Triangle Oktoberfest comes to Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Headliners The Polka Brothers play classic polka tunes, originals and even oom-pah versions of Weezer, Lady Gaga and Rolling Stones hits. There will also be wiener dog races, Bavarian food and drink (including the grown-up stuff) and a yodeling contest. Money raised at Triangle Oktoberfest goes to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Tickets are $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday, with discounted admission of $15 after 6 p.m. Saturday. Those 16 and younger get in free. Visit triangleoktoberfest.org.
▪ Catch a movie for free every Friday night in October at Pullen Park’s Dinner and a Movie Series, starting with “How to Eat Fried Worms” on Friday. The dinner portion will consist of locally sourced food and drinks for sale at Pullen Place Café. Dinner and a Movie lasts from 6 to 10 p.m. Visit http://tinyurl.com/ybaeadc9 for the full schedule with hints of each film’s title.
▪ Take your (leashed) pup to Cary’s Bond Park on Saturday for Cary Dog Days, which is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The canine disc competition is free, and prices for the Cary Teen Council dog wash, rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic and pet paddle rides can be found at tinyurl.com/ybnqok25.
▪ Both the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival and the Downtown Chili Cook-Off hit Fuquay Saturday. The free fest lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the cook-off portion lasting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costing $10 for 20 tastings. View full lineup and festival map at celebratefv.com.
▪ The Diaper Bank of North Carolina’s Kidcycle Children’s Consignment sale runs this weekend and then next Saturday at Northgate Mall in Durham. Suites 117 and 119 will be dedicated to this fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Remaining items will be sold for half price between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, while Saturday, Oct. 14, will be dollar day from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations in the form of packs of diapers are also welcome, and these will go to families in need. Visit kidcyclenc.org and northgatemall.com.
