Your ultimate guide to all the holiday events in the Triangle

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and if the Christmas music pumping through the malls and on radio stations isn’t clue enough, the holiday season is here.

There’s plenty to do for kids and adults alike to get into the holiday spirit.

Here’s a look at events across the Triangle.

Know of an event that’s not on this list? Email featureseds@newsobserver.com with the details. Put “Holiday Guide” in the subject line. This event will be updated through December.

As you scroll through these events, note that many events recur throughout the month. A ☆ indicates multiple dates and ongoing events through the season.

Nov. 24

▪ ☆The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary through Jan. 14 with more than 20 light displays and lanterns at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. There will be cultural performances and artisan crafts. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth 3 to 17, and free for children 2 and younger. Discounts for students, seniors and military on select nights. Group rates available. 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. boothamphitheatre.com

▪ ☆The North Carolina Symphony presents “Home Alone” in Concert Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. The symphony performs the soundtrack alongside the 1990 classic at Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St. in Raleigh. Ticket info at 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

▪ ☆The Carolina Ballet presents “Messiah” at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh Nov. 22 to 26. The ballet will feature live music from the North Carolina Master Chorale. Ticket prices and times vary. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com

▪ The Hip Hop Nutcracker comes to the Durham Performing Arts Center at 2 and 7 p.m. The production is re-imagination of the classic with hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow. Tickets start at $35. 123 Vivian St., Durham. $40. 919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ A Motown Christmas Experience starring the Motown Experience is at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre with past and present members of Motown groups including The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols. Tickets are $44.50 and $54.50. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ ☆“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” inspired by the classic TV show, is presented in the Fletcher Opera Theatre at Raleigh’s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Times and tickets vary. Contact Duke Energy Center box office or Ticketmaster.

▪ ☆Smith’s Family Fun Farm, 1715 St. Marys Road, Hillsborough, will open its Christmas tree farm from Nov. 24-Dec.24. On Friday and Saturday nights, the farm will hold story time with Santa. 919-619-2145 or on the farm’s Facebook page.

▪ ☆The Town of Cary will accept letters to Santa through Dec. 10 on the Town Hall South Lawn. Drop off letters to receive a response from Santa. Include child’s name and return address on each letter. townofcary.org

▪ ☆The Lake Myra Christmas Lights, 10 S. Cypress St., Wendell are on display through Dec. 31. The drive-in light show features thousands of lights set to music. The show is 30 to 45 minutes. The display is open 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Donations welcome. The display won’t be on in the rain. lakemyrachristmaslights.com

Nov. 25

▪ An Evening with Scrooge and Marley features David Henderson and Ira David Wood III as they share stories about their time with “A Christmas Carol.” It’s at 7:30 p.m. at Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. $15 for general admission, $25 reserved seats. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ ☆Avent Ferry United Methodist Church, 2700 Avent Ferry Road, Raleigh, Frazier Fir Christmas tree sale begins today. It is open weekdays from 4:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m. afumc.com

Nov. 26

▪ Brian Setzer and the 19-piece The Brian Setzer Orchestra bring the 14th annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour” to the Durham Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. with music from their latest Christmas album, “Rockin’ Rudolph,” and other original material. 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $45. 919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ Raleigh Symphony’s Free Spirits Ensemble presents Holiday Stories through a Child’s Eyes at 3 p.m. with original holiday stories by Raleigh composer Lanette Lind set to music, portraying children of different faiths, and Christmas carols. North Regional Library, 7009 Harps Mill Road, Raleigh. raleighsymphony.org

▪ Outreach Church at 603 S. Wall St., Benson, hosts the Hanging of the Greens at 10 a.m. Free. outreachchurchnc.org

Nov. 27

▪ Triangle Town Center has a pet photo night with Santa from 6 to 8 p.m. 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh. triangletowncenter.com

Nov. 28

▪ A Drag Queen Christmas, hosted by Roxxxy Andrews, features contestants from VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. Tickets are $20 to $50. Super Fan packages are $150 and include front row seats and meet-and-greet pass. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ The Duke Chorale Christmas Concert presents seasonal selections and carols at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Pre-concert music on the carillon begins at 6:30 p.m. The concert is at 7 p.m. Admission is one non-perishable food item for families in need. 919-660-3333 or music.duke.edu

Nov. 29

▪ ☆The 21st annual Sandhills Children’s Center Festival of Trees is Nov. 29 to Dec.. 3 in the Carolina Hotel’s Carolina Hall in Pinehurst. There will be more than 200 decorated trees and an online auction. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. Admission is donations at the door. sandhillschildrenscenter.org

Nov. 30

▪ The North Carolina Museum of History Associates hosts its annual holiday party for adults from 7 to 10 p.m. Live music with Earl Johnson’s band, Midnight Snack. $50 for non-members. 919-807-7847 or ncmoha.com/events/holiday-parties/

▪ Fuquay-Varina’s tree lighting is at 6 p.m. at the Main/Vance Street Lot. There will be an ice skating rink from 5 to 10 p.m., visits with Santa and becoming part of a life-size snow globe. Sleigh rides start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $3. fuquay-varinadowntown.com or fuquay-varina.org

Dec. 1

▪ ☆The North Carolina Symphony presents Baroque Masters Dec. 1 and 2 with the North Carolina Master Chorale at 8 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St. in Raleigh. The all-Baroque program includes Bach’s Christmas Oratorio and selections from the Christmas Cantatas. Ticket info at 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

▪ ☆“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has performances Dec. 1-10 at Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. $12 per person; $10 for season ticketholders. Group rates available. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ ☆Raleigh Little Theatre presents its 34th annual production of “Cinderella” from Dec. 1-17. The stars of the local production are the Ugly Stepsisters, played by two men. This the 20th anniversary of Tim Cherry and Dennis Poole playing those roles. 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Times vary. Tickets are $28 opening weekend; $27 for members; $33 for all other tickets. 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org

▪ ☆“Christmas by Candlelight” tours at Duke Homestead, feature costumed interpreters Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 in the house with19th century decorations. The tours run 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. and include music, barn dance, caroling, storytelling, cookies and cider. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 10 and under, plus tax. They may be purchased in advance at dukehomestead.org. Unsold tickets will be made available at the door the night of the event starting at 6:30 p.m. 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. 919-627-6990, email duke@ncdcr.gov, or dukehomestead.org.

▪ ☆The Christmas Tree & Wreath Exhibit and Auction to benefit the Western Wake Crisis Ministry is on display at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex through Dec. 20. An opening reception is 5 to 8 p.m. Bid on your favorite tree and wreath. Admission is free. For details on putting a tree or wreath in the show, contact taylor.wray@apexnc.org. 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120 or theHalle.org

▪ ☆Infinity Ballet Theatre Presents “Dances of the Nutcracker” at the Halle Culture Arts Center Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.; and Dec. 3 at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 plus tax. Seats are assigned. 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120 or theHalle.org

▪ NCCU Jazz Studies Program Faculty Holiday Concert is at 7 p.m. at Beyú Caffè, 341 W Main St., Durham. nccu.edu/jazz

▪ Garner’s Light Up Main is 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Garner on Main Street. The lighting is about light 6:10 p.m. There will be children’s activities, a talent showcase, free hot chocolate and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Free. garnernc.gov

▪ Morrisville’s tree lighting is 7 to 9 p.m. at the Indian Creek Trailhead Shelter, 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. townofmorrisville.org

▪ Christmas on Salem Street in downtown Apex is Dec. 1 to 3 with a tree lighting Dec. 1 at 5 p.m., horse drawn carriage rides, ornament making, cookie decorating, carolers and more. apexdowntown.com/christmas-on-salem-street-2017

▪ ☆The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill, will have a professional gingerbread house competition, and the houses will be on display throughout the Inn through Jan. 2.

▪ The Lighting of Wake Forest is 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Plaza, Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. to kick off the holiday season. There’s a lighting of the town’s 30-foot Christmas tree with musical performances and free hot chocolate. Photos with Santa from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. require reservations. wakeforestnc.gov

▪ ☆The Cary Players will present “A Christmas Story” Dec. 1 to 4 at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 4 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors. $20 for all tickets at the door. Tickets can be bought at the Arts Center and The Cary theater. caryplayers.org

▪ ☆The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill, hosts afternoon teas Dec. 1 to 31, except Christmas Day, from 2 to 5 p.m. Prices vary. 919-933-2001 or carolinainn.com

▪ Cary will have the Ole Time Winter Festival in downtown Cary on South Academy Street from noon to 4 p.m. There will be caroling, artisans, food trucks, holiday photos and cookies with Santa at the Matthews House. Donate a toy for a child in need at the Carying Place. heartofcary.org/events.html

▪ Knightdale’s Christmas on First Avenue and tree lighting is 6 to 8 p.m. at the Knightdale Station Park Amphitheater, 810 North First Ave. The event will include letters to Santa, visiting with Mrs. Claus and the head elves, activities, food vendors, music, performances and a visit from Santa. The tree is lit at the end of the event. knightdalenc.gov

▪ ☆Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham, hosts Christmas by Candlelight Dec. 1 and 8 with an evening tour, costumed interpreters, live music, barn dance, Victorian era decorations and refreshments. Tours run from 6:45 to 9:15 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for children, plus tax. nchistoricsites.org/duke

Dec. 2

▪ The Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration is 4 to 8 p.m. at City Plaza, 421 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. There will be visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, entertainment, a 40-foot Snowzilla Slide, refreshments, Gingerbread House contest and more. The 35-foot tree will be lit. godowntownraleigh.com/tree-lighting

▪ Apex hosts the Apex Rotary Pancake Breakfast (7-11 a.m.), pictures with Santa (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) and the Grand Christmas Parade (5 p.m.) apexdowntown.com/christmas-on-salem-street-2017

▪ Garner’s Christmas Parade is in downtown at 2 p.m. with marching bands, floats, cars, Santa Claus and more. The parade begins at the intersection of Avery Street and Garner Road and continues on Main Street. Route at garnernc.gov

▪ The Knightdale Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. beginning at Knightdale Elementary School and ending at Knightdale Station Park. Park and ride begins at 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot. knightdalenc.gov

▪ The Christmas at Stagville holiday open house is noon to 4 p.m. with lantern tours from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be an interpretive West Jonkonnu performance with drum and dance during the lantern tours. Tickets are $5 and free to children under age 3. They are available at Historic Stagville, 2821 Old Oxford Road, Durham. 919-620-0120 or ncdcr.gov.

▪ The Town of Wake Forest hosts the Downtown Holiday Open House beginning at 10 a.m. There will be special offers and free refreshments at participating shops and restaurants, a food drive to benefit Tri-Area Ministry and children’s activities. A variety of events and activities will be offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Cotton Company Event Gallery, 306 S. White St., including face painting, pictures with Santa and a gingerbread house display. The Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry collection truck will be parked along the 200 block of South White Street throughout the day. To view a list of needs, go to triareaministry.com/donate/. There also will be a holiday artisans market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St. wakeforestnc.gov or 919-435-9427

▪ Shop for Good will have a Day Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marbles Kids Museum and Vintage Church in Raleigh with food and goods sold by local vendors with a portion of proceeds benefiting charities. There will be a relaxation zone, wine tasting, photo station and entertainment. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door. A Night Market is 7 to 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. for VIP entry) at Marbles Kids Museum. Shopping continues, plus free beer and wine bar, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction and entertainment. The night event is for 21 and older. Tickets are $55, or $65 VIP, online. activategood.org/shopforgood

▪ A Christmas concert, hosted by 100 Men in Black, is at 5 p.m. at King’s Park International Church, 1305 Odyssey Drive. Guests are Zeb Harrison and the Sounds of Praise Band from Charlotte and the Turrentine Middle School Chorus from Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance at itickets.com, at Hayti Heritage Center and King’s Park Church in Durham or Homestead Steakhouse in Timberlake. Tickets are $20 at the door and free for 18 and younger. 100MIB.org or 919-225-2460.

▪ ☆The Carolina Inn has a holiday market featuring North Carolina vendors, including Mama Dips and Moon and Lola, along with food trucks and other food. The market is Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. For a list of vendors, go to carolinainn.com/holiday-market. 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill.

▪ The Friends of Page-Walker Concert Series host a holiday open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. Victorian holiday traditions, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday treats and crafts. 919-460-4963 or friendsofpagewalker.org

▪ The 59th annual Raleigh Moravian Candle Tea is 2 to 6 p.m. at Raleigh Moravian Church, 1816 Ridge Road, Raleigh. There will be Moravian Christmas items such as beeswax candles, Moravian stars, cookies and sugar cakes for sale. There will be youth choirs and demonstrations by candle makers, star makers and cookies bakers. Free. 919-787-4034 or raleighmoravian.org

▪ Northgate Mall hosts a pancake breakfast and sing-along with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at C&H Cafeteria, 1702 Guess Road, Durham. Children are invited to wear their pajamas. Times are at 8:30 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. $10 per child. 919-286-4407 or northgatemall.com

▪ The Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis features a 1-mile walk, 5k run/walk and reindeer dash. It starts at Saint Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough St. The event raises money for the Arthritis Foundation. There will be music, hot chocolate, entertainment, a costume contest, Santa, photo opportunities and snow. $40 for the 5K and 1-mile; $20 Reindeer Dash. jbr.org/raleigh

▪ A holiday craft sale, held by the Clayton Center for Active Aging, is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clayton Civitans Building, 320 McCullers St., Clayton. There will be crafters, vendors, children’s activities, music and prizes. 919-553-4350 or facebook.com/ClaytonSeniorActivityCenter

▪ The Bentonville Battlefield, 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, hosts a Civil War Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with costumed and military interpreters and refreshments. Free. nchistoricsites.org/bentonvi

▪ ☆The 18th annual Holly Days at Sanderson High School features 150 vendors of crafts, jewelry, holiday decor, food and more along with performances from students, a silent auction and raffle. It’s open Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $2 admission. 550 Dixon Drive, Raleigh. Proceeds go to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

▪ Cary’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and variety show is at 6 p.m. on the Town Hall campus, 121 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. The lighting is at 6:45 p.m. townofcary.org

▪ ☆The entries in the seventh annual Gingerbread House competition in Cary will be judged during the Heart of Holidays celebration. They will be on display at the Cary Arts Center during December. The registration deadline is Nov. 22. 919-469-4061 or townofcary.org

▪ Zebulon will celebrate the holidays in downtown at 10 a.m. with a holiday vendor market, entertainment, photos with Santa and food trucks. Caroling and tree lighting is at 5 p.m. at 1014 North Arendell Ave. zebulonchamber.org

▪ The N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, tells the Christmas story at 2:30 p.m. through art, words and music with curator of European Art David Steel. Music provided by the Church of the Nativity and other musical guests. Free, ticket required. ncartmuseum.org

▪ Durham’s holiday parade is at 11 a.m., winding through downtown. It will be followed by the Holiday Fun Fest at the American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham, from 1 to 4 p.m. with snow sledding, pony rides, inflatable bounce houses, arts and crafts, visits with Santa and train rides. DPRPlayMore.org or 919-560-4355.

▪ Carrboro hosts the Elf Market at the Arts Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 40 local artists selling jewerly, clothing, toys, pottery and unique crafts. The bar will be open, and there will be a kids area with classic holiday films. There also will be a silent auction to benefit the ArtsCenter Education Scholarship Fund. 300-G East Main St., Carrboro. artscenterlive.org/elf-market-2017

Dec. 3

▪ Robert Earl Keen brings his “Merry Christmas from the Fam-O-Lee” Show to the Carolina Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 and $39.50. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ Saint Mary’s School hosts the 37th annual holiday Lighting O’ the Grove at 7:15 p.m., in the historic oak grove on the school’s front campus. The free event is open to the public and features Christmas music, caroling and the lighting of the tree. 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-424-4034 or sms.edu.

▪ Chapel Hill hosts its first Bazaar Craft and Art Market on the Plaza at 140 West Franklin Street. A variety of artisans will set up shop on the plaza from noon to 3 p.m. There also will be a variety of food and food trucks. The Downtown Chapel Hill Community Tree Lighting Ceremony is at 6 p.m. in the Memorial Garden of University Baptist Church, 100 S. Columbia St. townofchapelhill.org

▪ The Apex Historical Holiday Home Tour is 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person at the Apex Chamber of Commerce or the Rusty Bucket. apexdowntown.com

▪ The Fuquay-Varina Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. in downtown Fuquay-Varina on Main Street. Find route at fuquay-varina.org

▪ The Zebulon Christmas Parade is 2 to 3 p.m., starting at the Zebulon Community Center, through downtown on Arendell Avenue, then left on West Gannon Street to end at J&M Chevrolet. zebulonchamber.org

▪ Rudolph’s Food Truck Rodeo is 1 to 5 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park, 810 North First Ave., with a variety of food trucks. knightdalenc.gov

▪ Raleigh Symphony’s Free Spirits Ensemble presents Holiday Stories through a Child’s Eyes at 3 p.m. with original holiday stories by Raleigh composer Lanette Lind set to music, portraying children of different faiths, and Christmas carols. Ruggero Piano, 4720 Hargrove Road, Raleigh. $12 for adults, $8 seniors and students, $5 for 5 to 11 and free for 4 and under. raleighsymphony.org

▪ A Handmade Hanukkah Market is at Temple Beth Or in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 25 Jewish artisans will be displaying and selling their works, ranging in style from textiles and photography to jewelry, pottery, paintings, baked goods, and much more. Admission is free. 5315 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. 919-781-4895 or HanukkahMarket.com

▪ A holiday show featuring Joe Woodson, Mary Rocap and Don Chandler is at the Joyful Jewel, 44-A Hillsboro Road, Pittsboro, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and the show is family-friendly. 919-883-2775 or joyfuljewel.com.

▪ Northgate Mall will have pet photos with Santa to benefit APS of Durham from 1 to 6 p.m. in Northgate Center Court. 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4407 or northgatemall.com

▪ The North Carolina Museum of History Associates hosts its annual holiday party for families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with food, drinks, crafts and Santa. $45 for non-members. 919-807-7847 or ncmoha.com/events/holiday-parties/

▪ Triangle Town Center’s Santa Cares Night is for children with special needs to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children. Photos will take place after hours from 6 to 9 p.m. 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh. triangletowncenter.com

▪ Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, hosts a holiday concert with the Hillyer Community Chorus, accompanied by orchestra and soloists, at 4 p.m. Free, donations accepted. hillyercommunitychorus.org

▪ ☆Adams Vineyards, 3390 John Adams Road, Willow Spring, will host a holiday shopping event on from 2 to 6 p.m. featuring wine tastings, local artisans and crafters, music and food. In addition, the winery offers wine tastings Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. 919-567-1010 or adamsvineyards.com

▪ The Garner Woman’s Club 25th Christmas Tour of Homes is 1 to 5 p.m. with a reception from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Garner Woman’s Clubhouse, 230 Hwy 70, Garner. All proceeds benefit the Scholarship Fund. $15 each, or two for $25. Call 919-772-3515 or 919-880-3001 for tickets. garnerwomansclub.org

▪ The Cary Community Choir’s 47th annual Messiah Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Westwood Baptist Church, 200 Westhigh St., Cary. Members of the NC Symphony make up the orchestra while soloists come from throughout the Triangle. Free. carycommunitychoir.org

▪ The 25th annual Boylan Heights Art Walk is noon to 5 p.m. and features more than 100 artists and crafts people with glasswork, jewelry, metalwork, wood work, paintings and other art sold from porches, yards and sidewalks. Boylan Heights is in downtown Raleigh between Hillsborough Street and Western Boulevard along Boylan Avenue. Get maps at the northern end of the neighborhood or at the corner of Cabarrus Street and South Boylan Avenue. boylanheights.org

▪ Blackman’s Grove Baptist Church, 5980 Stricklands Crossroads Road, Four Oaks, will have a Community Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. with hot refreshments and a choir. 919-464-6289

Dec. 4

▪ The Wake Forest Community Christmas Dinner, now in its 70th year, is at 6:30 p.m. at The Forks Cafeteria, 339 S. Brooks St. The menu features fried chicken, roast beef, sides and desserts. There will be the naming of the Citizen of the Year and will end with carols. $15 each at the Forks Cafeteria, the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce and the Wake Forest Historical Museum. They’ll remain on sale through the last week of November. Please make checks out to the Wake Forest Purple Heart Foundation. Email smartjl@wfu.edu. wakeforestnc.gov

▪ WakeMed hosts Love Light & Trim the Tree with Twinkle from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Raleigh WakeMed Campus’ outdoor courtyard. There will be a candlelight ceremony with lights on the tree representing donations in honor or in memory of loved ones. Twinkle, the WakeMed Children’s mascot, will help with ornament making and holiday goodies. Free. 3000 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh

Dec. 5

▪ 98° – the former boy band with Nick Lachey and Drew Lachey – will bring holiday songs and their hits to the Durham Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $45. 919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ Carolina Puppet Theatre presents “Rudolph” at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 West Ballentine St., Holly Springs, at 11 a.m. $5 per person. Children under 12 months admitted free. Tickets can be bought at etix.com.

Dec. 6

▪ The State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the 1 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Area museums will be open late. Admission is free. 919-733-4994 or nchistoricsites.org/capitol.

▪ ☆North Carolina’s Executive Mansion will host the annual Holiday Open House from Dec. 6 to 9. Visitors are invited to tour the home and enjoy seasonal musical entertainment by local performing groups. The house is open Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 7, 10-5 p.m.; Dec. 8, 10-5 p.m.; and Dec. 9, 10-5 p.m. Admission is free and reservations are not needed or accepted. Visitors should enter at the main gates on Blount Street. 200 North Blount St., Raleigh. ncdcr.gov

▪ ☆“A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” and “The Great Big Holiday Bake Off” will be presented at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex. Shows are Dec. 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 9 and 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $6 for students 16 and younger. 237 N. Salem St., Apex. 919-249-1120 or theHalle.org

▪ North Carolina native and “American Idol” winner Fantasia will perform songs from “Christmas After Midnight” along with her greatest hits at 7:30 p.m. at Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Tickets start at $40. 919-680-2787 or DPACnc.com

▪ Santa Claus will make calls to children ages 3 to 8 in Morrisville from 6 to 8 p.m. If you are unavailable at during this time, a message can be left on your answering machine. No make-up calls will be made. Free for town residents. Fill out a form by Dec. 1 at townofmorrisville.org

Dec. 7

▪ Santa will make calls from the Town of Wake Forest from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 3 to 9. Registration forms are available at wakeforestnc.gov/calls-from-santa.aspx and at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St. Forms are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Calls are free, but must be local.

▪ ☆On Dec. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the state Capitol will have music in the rotunda. Santa will be there Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. 919-733-4994 or nchistoricsites.org/capitol.

▪ ☆Durham’s Manbites Dog Theater presents “A Trailer Park Christmas” Dec. 7-16. 703 Foster St., Durham. Times vary. $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, military and students. 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org.

Dec. 8

▪ ☆City Ballet presents the 25th anniversary of Tchaikovsky’’s “The Nutcracker” with 100 City Ballet student dancers at NCSU Stewart Theatre at 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. Shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets are $15 to $30. 919-844-9799 or city-ballet.com

▪ Wake Forest hosts a Holiday Pajama Night at 6:30 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest. Dress in your pajamas for this free family event. “The Snow Queen” will be presented by the Atlantic Coast Theater for Youth. Free. 919-435-9458 or wakeforestnc.gov and search “Christmas.”

▪ Person Place, 605 N. Main Street, Louisburg, hosts its 19th Century Christmas Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. with Victorian Carolers, a 19th Century Parlor Tableau and refreshments. Free. personplace.org

▪ ☆The Holly Jolly Gingerbread Contest in Holly Springs is on display at the Coworking Station, 104 W. Ballentine St. Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (after the Christmas parade). Enter a creation and vote on a favorite. Free to enter a house. All proceeds benefit the Holly Springs Food Cupboard. coworkingstation.com

▪ ☆Holidays with the Popes is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Pope House Museum decorated for the holidays. Santa will visit from noon to 4 p.m. with $15 photos. Tours are every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the top of the hour. Free. 511 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-996-2220 or raleighnc.gov or search Raleigh History and Museum on Facebook.

▪ Carrboro hosts its tree lighting at 6 p.m. at Carrbroro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. The lighting follows performances by student groups. The 2nd Friday Artwalk follows. townofcarrboro.org

Dec. 9

▪ The Wake Forest Christmas Parade is at 1 p.m. in downtown Wake Forest with 100 floats, entries from local businesses, churches, schools and civic clubs, high school marching bands and Santa Claus. The route begins at the intersection of Elm Avenue and South White Street and continues north along South White Street before turning east onto Wait Avenue. It then turns south onto South Brooks Street and continues until ending at the Elm Avenue intersection. wakeforestnc.gov

▪ Wake Forest hosts the Snowball Dance for those with Special Needs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wake Forest Community House, 133 W. Owen Ave. Chaperones will be made available for supervision, but participants can bring additional support if necessary. The dance is for ages 10 and older. $15 registration fee. Registration required. 919-556-7093 or wakeforestnc.gov

▪ The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade in downtown Cary is at 2 p.m. along East Chatham Street and South Academy Street. Bob with G105 is the grand marshal. The event is rain or shine. Registration to enter ends Nov. 25. caryjaycees.org

▪ The Holly Days Christmas Parade in downtown Holly Springs is at 11 a.m. through Main Street. hollyspringsnc.us

▪ The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade is 10 a.m. to noon, beginning at the old post office on East Franklin Street and ending at Carrboro Town Hall on Main Street. chapelhillholidayparade.com

▪ Clayton’s annual Christmas parade is at 3 p.m. on Main Street downtown. Parade-goers should find a spot anywhere from Smith Street to Robertson Street. townofclaytonnc.org

▪ The Ugly Sweater 5k starts at 9 a.m. at Dorothea Dix Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be food and entertainment after the race. Prizes given to top finishers and to the ugliest sweater. Proceeds go to North Carolina Lawyers for Entrepreneurs Assistance Program. Details and registration at ncbar.org.

▪ The Triangle Youth Ballet of Chapel Hill will present “The Nutcracker” at the Carolina Theatre at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $18.13 and $31.03 with discounts available for students, seniors and children for reserved seating only. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ ☆Homeowners in the Historic Oakwood neighborhood open up their homes to visitors Dec. 9 and 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. during the 46th annual Historic Oakwood Candlelight Tour. Homes are staffed with docents to talk about the only intact 19th-century neighborhood in Raleigh. Tickets can be bought at the Tucker House, 418 N. Person St., Raleigh. Tickets are $25 in advance through Dec. 2 and $30 online or in person after. Group rates available. Tour held rain or shine. historicoakwood.org

▪ ☆The Raleigh Ringers Holiday Concert is at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Meymandi Concert Hall. The advanced community handbell concert will play sacred, secular and popular music. $19 for adults; $17 for seniors; $9 for students. Advance tickets are $17. 2 E. South St., Raleigh. rr.org/holidayconcert

▪ The North Carolina Symphony presents Music for a Winter’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, 715 Nazareth St., Raleigh, with Bach to Arvo Pärt. Ticket info at 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

▪ ☆Carolina Ballet celebrates the 16th anniversary of “The Nutcracker,” which includes illusions created by magician Rick Thomas and more than 100 local children performers. Shows are at UNC Memorial Hall Dec. 2-3; Durham Performing Arts Center Dec. 9-10 and Raleigh Memorial Auditorium Dec. 15-24. Tickets and times vary. On Dec. 21, guests can receive $15 off tickets by donating five cans of non-perishable food at either performance. All donations will be collected by The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com

▪ ☆The Choral Society of Durham presents Christmas Music for Choir and Brass Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. $22 for adults, $5 for students, $10 Under 30. 919-560-2733 or choral-society.org

▪ Sunshine Lavender Farm hosts a holiday celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the farm in the Schley community north of Hillsborough in Hurdle Mills. This is one of two times the farm is open to the public. Find handmade gifts, goats and lavender-related food. RSVP at sunshinelavenderfarm.com.

▪ A community party with Mrs. Claus is 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of Unity of the Triangle, 5570 Munford Road, Raleigh. All ages invited. 919-832-8324 or unitytriangle.org/event/mrs-claus

Dec. 10

▪ The Oakwood Waits, an a cappella caroling ensemble dressed in authentic 1840s costume, will present a concert of medieval to modern carols at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. $10 minimum donation suggested. Proceeds will benefit The Hope Center. 919-576-9799 or oakwoodwaits.org.

▪ The Friends of Page-Walker Concert Series features “Holidays in Rhythm” with the Gregg Gelb Jazz Quintet at 4 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. $16. Buy tickets at The Cary Theater on 122 E. Chatham St. 919-460-4963 or friendsofpagewalker.org

▪ The Concert Singers of Cary Symphonic Choir and the 20-piece Moonlighters Orchestra present “Holiday Pops: The Most Wonderful Time” at 3 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, free for students with ID. concertsingers.org/tickets

▪ The Pittsboro Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. The route starts on MLK Drive, continues down East Street and ends at Farrell Street. pittsboronc.gov

▪ The Triangle Jewish Chorale Concert, “Folk Songs in the Jewish Tradition,” is at 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh. Free admission. Donations welcome. 919-881-8520 or trianglejewishchorale.org

▪ ☆The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill, hosts brunch and breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10, 16-17 and 21-24. Children can share their wish lists with Santa. $35 for breakfast. $45 for brunch. Reservations required. 919-933-2001 or carolinainn.com

▪ The N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, has holiday concert at 3 p.m. featuring the Raleigh Flute Choir with holiday favorites and original compositions. $10, or $8 Museum members and $6 for youth and college students. ncartmuseum.org

Dec. 12

▪ The Wake Forest Children’s Choir Holiday Concert is at 6 p.m. at Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the arts, 405 S. Brooks St. Admission is free.

▪ ☆Saint Francis United Methodist Church will hold its free 19th annual Live Nativity event Dec.12-13 at 2965 Kildaire Farm Road in Cary. A free dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The Live Nativity with costumed biblical characters and live animals is 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13. The Saint Francis Brass Band and flute choirs will perform a 7 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13. 919-362-4107 or saintfrancisumc.org

▪ The North Carolina Master Chorale presents Joy of the Season at 7:30 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. The 170-voice Chorale and the NCMC Chamber Choir are joined by brass choir in a program featuring familiar carols, contemporary selections and John Rutter’s beloved “Gloria.” $27 to $38 with discounts for students, seniors, military and groups. 919-856-9700, Ticketmaster or ncmasterchorale.org

▪ The North Carolina Symphony presents a Classic Holiday Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill. Ticket prices vary. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org

▪ Durham’s annual Senior Holiday Party is 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those who are 55 and older. In addition to food, there will be information about local companies in the community. The location hasn’t been announced. $15 for residents, $20 for non residents. 919-560-4355 or durhamnc.gov

Dec. 13

▪ ☆Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” is Dec. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre with over-the-top production and puppets. Tickets start at $28. 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ The Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. at the PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. The Winter Tour 2017 is an updated presentation of TSO’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Tickets start at $43.50. thepncarena.com

Dec. 14

▪ ☆“A Christmas Carol,” presented by Theatre In The Park, will be presented Dec. 6-10 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium and Dec. 14-17 at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The long-running production stars Ira David Wood III with Ira David Wood IV playing Scrooge at Saturday matinees. Tickets and times vary. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ ☆A Bluegrass Christmas features three days of concerts Dec. 14 to 16 at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown Hotel, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, with The Grass Cats, Doyl Lawson & Quicksilver, The Isaacs, the Malpass Brothers, Darin and Brooke Aldrige and several other groups. For tickets, including day passes and multi-day passes, and lineup, go to abluegrasschristmas.com.

▪ Unity of the Triangle Church, 5570 Munford Road, Raleigh, hosts a holiday concert, “The Glory of Christmas: United the World Through Music,” Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. (with reception at 7 p.m.). The concert is in a new location this year. $20 in advance, $22 at the door, $10 for children. 919-832-8324 or unitytriangle.org/ministries/music

Dec. 15

▪ ☆The North Carolina Symphony presents Christmas with the Callaways – Tony-nominated Broadway stars and sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway. Selections include “The Christmas Song,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Shows are at Dec. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. in Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St. in Raleigh. Ticket info at 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

▪ ☆“The Santaland Diaries,” based on David Sedaris’ short story, is presented several times Dec. 15-24 at Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. The one-man show starring Jesse Gephart is not intended for children. $24; $18 for seniors, students and military; $16 for season members. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com

▪ The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Durham’s Holiday Concert is at 8 p.m. at Duke University Chapel. Admission is free, but donations accepted. 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. 919-660-3302 or vocalartsensemble.org.

▪ ☆The Cary Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” both a full version and a shorter version for younger families. The Raleigh Boychoir Resident Choir will be part of the production. Shows are Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. (mini) and 7 p.m.; Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. (mini), 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. (mini) and 5 p.m. Shows are at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. Tickets are $21 to $25, or $8 for the mini version, through etix.com. Ballerina teas are Dec. 16 and 17. 919-481-6509 or caryballetcompany.org/nutcracker/.

▪ ☆In A Holiday Mood Big Band Dances, featuring The Tune Swingers Orchestra, is at the North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh. Shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. $20 for adults, $18 for students and $10 for children 12 and younger. 919-830-7357 or raleighmusicgroups.com.

▪ The N.C. Museum of Art hosts Holiday Family Fun Friday at 5:30 p.m. with games, toys, treats and Santa. Ticket includes free admission to the “Inspiring Beauty” exhibit. $5 per person. Free for family-level museum members and children under 2. ncartmuseum.org

▪ The Vocal Arts Ensemble of Durham will hold its annual holiday concert at 8 p.m. with carols and choral music at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free admission; donations accepted. 919-660-3302 or vocalartsensemble.org

Dec. 16

▪ Miracle on Hillsboro Street is at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the historic Chatham County Courthouse, where Santa Claus is on trial. Admission is a $5 donation to Chatham Communities in School. Children under 6 are free. Seating is limited. Produced by the Phoenix Theater Company. Advance tickets are recommended. shoppittsboro.com

▪ The Raleigh Concert Band presents its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. at Needham B. Broughton High School, 723 S.t Mary’s St., Raleigh, with classic holiday tunes and contemporary pieces. $10 at the door, $5 for students and seniors with a ID and free for children 12 and younger. This is a family friendly event. 919-614-0643 or thercb.org

▪ The Concert Singers of Cary present “Handel’s Messiah Part I” at 7:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. The 30-voice group will be joined by an ensemble from the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, featuring original or replicas of instruments over 200 years old. $25, $22 for seniors and free for students with ID. 919-249-1120 or concertsingers.org/tickets/

▪ ☆The Justice Theater Project presents “Black Nativity” by Langston Hughes Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 3 and 7 p.m.; and Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. The play, featuring soloists, a multicultural chorus and dancers, will be presented at Stewart Theatre at N.C. State University, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $26 for adults, $22 seniors/students/military, $20 groups of 10 or more. 919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org

▪ The fourth annual Suggly Sweater 5K and Fun Run is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave., Holly Springs. Dress in an ugly sweater. Proceeds go to the Meg’s Smile Foundation, which helps sick children in North Carolina hospitals. There will be a Christmas-themed celebration with real snow sledding, food trucks and Santa photos. Register at SugglySweater5K.eventbrite.com

Dec. 17

▪ The Church of the Good Shepherd, 125 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, hosts the annual children’s Christmas pageant at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. 919-831-2000 or cgs-raleigh.org

▪ Outreach Church at 603 S. Wall St., Benson, hosts the children’s Christmas musical, “Red Letter Christmas,” at 6:30 p.m. Free. outreachchurchnc.org

Dec. 21

▪ The Triangle Brass Band presents Russian Christmas at 7 p.m. at Meymand Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. The Brassmas ensemble of 100 brass musicians has a pre-show concert at 6:15 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. trianglebrass.org

Dec. 22

▪ The Raleigh Boychoir’s 50th annual Carols of Christmas concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites, is at 7 p.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. It is the group’s 50th anniversary. $18 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for students. rbc2017carols.bpt.me

▪ Toad Song Farm, 14765-D Buffalo Road, Clayton, is holding a Stone Soup event on Dec. 22 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Visitors are asked to bring an ingredient for the soup, which will be shared with those in need in the community. 919-553-2992 or toadsongfarm.com

Dec. 24

▪ Outreach Church at 603 S. Wall St., Benson, presents the Christmas story at 10 a.m. Free. outreachchurchnc.org

▪ Westover United Methodist Church, 300 Powell Drive, Raleigh, will have lessons and carols at 10:30 a.m. A candlelight Christmas Eve service is at 5 p.m. 919-851-4431or westoverumc.org

▪ Christmas Eve services are at 9 and 11 a.m. with a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. at Unity of the Triangle, 5570 Munford Road, Raleigh. 919-832-8324 or unitytriangle.org

Dec. 25

▪ Unity of the Triangle, 5570 Munford Road, Raleigh, hosts a Christmas Day potluck. Appetizers are at 2 p.m. Dinner is at 3 p.m. Bring a dish to share. 919-832-8324 or unitytriangle.org

Dec. 29

▪ A Kwanzaa Celebration is 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St., Durham. The celebration is on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and focuses on the principles of purpose. Free. 919-560-4355 or durhamnc.gov

Dec. 31

▪ First Night Raleigh 2017 takes over downtown Raleigh and features arts, activities, live music and entertainment and more. There is an early countdown for the acorn drop in the evening, followed by one at midnight. Details and schedule at firstnightraleigh.com.

▪ The North Carolina Symphony presents a New Year’s Eve Celebration Concert at 8 p.m. at Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St. in Raleigh. Ticket info at 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.