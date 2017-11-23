Now is the time to see the best worst film ever on the big screen

James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” concerns the making of one of the many contenders for the distinction of worst movie ever: Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 romantic drama “The Room.”
“The Disaster Artist” will open in the Triangle this season. But to get a feel for just how bad “The Room” was, King’s in downtown Raleigh will help prep folks by showing it Nov. 30.
Wiseau’s laughably bad debut, which he also wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in, has built up a cult following with film-goers interacting with the film “Rocky Horror”-style. Folks attending are encouraged to do things like yell “focus!” when the film gets blurry, toss footballs around during the many scenes where the characters do the same, and throw plastic spoons at the screen whenever a framed picture of a spoon appears.
Admission: $5 ($1 off if you’re dressed like Tommy Wiseau, or if you bring your own plastic spoons). Doors open at 8 p.m., screening begins at 8:30. $5. Details: 919-833-1091 or kingsraleigh.com.
Never miss a local story.
Other Highlights
▪ On Nov. 25, The Cary theater is showing Matt Schrader’s “Score: A Film Music Documentary” (2016) at 2 p.m. (There will be an encore at 2 p.m. Nov. 2.) On Nov. 26, Richard Jones’ 2017 production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème” screens at 2 p.m.
On Nov. 30, Tom Hanks’ 1996 musical comedy “That Thing You Do” screens at 7 p.m., followed by Franc Roddam’s 1979 adaptation of the Who’s rock opera “Quadrophenia” at 9 p.m. Admission is $3 to $5 for each film except for the “La Bohème” event, which is $12-$15. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Nov. 24, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is showing Richard Donner’s 1985 comedy adventure classic “Goonies” for Final Friday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
▪ Also Nov. 24, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of sci-fi horror favorites: Ridley Scott’s “Alien” (1980), followed by Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Event Horizon” (1997). The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival’s annual Youth Screening of Katie Dellamaggiore’s 2012 documentary “Brooklyn Castle.” Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Free for Durham Public School teachers and students. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Comments