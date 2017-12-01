It’s time for ‘Elf,’ ‘Love Actually’ and new Christmas movie classics – on the big screen

On Dec. 4, Jon Favreau’s 2003 Christmas comedy classic “Elf” screens at the Rialto as part of the Monday at the Movies series. In one of Will Ferrell’s first leading roles after leaving “Saturday Night Live,” Ferrell plays Buddy Hobbs, a lanky, lovable child-like man who was raised by Santa’s elves. Buddy leaves his North Pole home to find his father played by James Caan and falls in love with Zooey Deschanel as a sales assistant at Gimbel’s Department Store in the process.
The funny family favorite also stars Bob Newhart, Mary Steenbergen, Peter Dinklage and Ed Asner as Santa Claus. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other Highlights
▪ On Dec. 1, the Cary Theater is showing Peter Godfrey’s “Christmas in Connecticut” (1945) at 7 p.m., followed by Richard Curtis’ “Love Actually” (2003) at 9:15 p.m. On Dec. 2, Jeremiah S. Chechik’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) screens at 2 p.m. On Dec. 3, it’s David Lean’s “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) at 2 p.m. On Dec. 4, Darryl Rodger’s 2017 short “Deadly Influences” shows at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 6, the theater hosts the Motion For Pictures Screening Series, a program presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community, at 7 p.m. On Dec. 7, David E. Talbert’s “Almost Christmas” (2016) shows at 2 p.m., followed by Mike Mitchell’s “Surviving Christmas” (2004) at 7 p.m., and an encore of “Almost Christmas” at 9 p.m. Admission is $3 to $5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ Also Dec. 1, the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh is showing Michael Dudok de Wit’s 2016 animated fantasy “The Red Turtle” as part of the NCMA ArtHouse series The event begins at 8 p.m. at the SECU auditorium in the museum’s East Building. $7 ($5 for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ On Dec. 1, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature consisting of Michael Curtiz’s “White Christmas” (1954), followed by Jacques Demy’s “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964). The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9. On Dec. 4 and 5, Lech Kowalski’s 1980 punk documentary “D.O.A.: A Right of Passage” screens at 7 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On Dec. 4 at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s AMI Showcase is screening Amit Ashraf’s 2013 thriller drama “Udhao” (international title: “Runaway”) at Bryan Center Griffith Film Theater. On Dec. 5, Spike Jonze’s 2013 sci-fi drama comedy “Her” screens at the same venue. Both events begin at 7 p.m. and are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety
