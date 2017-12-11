Chatham County Line goes electric but a few times a year. That holiday show is a fan favorite.

1:01 Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour 2017 comes to Raleigh Pause

3:16 U2 surprises Berlin subway commuters with impromptu set

1:07 HB2 protesters march into NC Legislature

2:47 Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

0:59 Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

0:57 What do you do with 2 million cubic feet of leaves?

1:51 Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

1:41 Marvin Bagley III on Duke’s first loss: ‘It sucks’

0:59 MMR vaccine is safe, effective American Academy of Pediatrics says