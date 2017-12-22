Broadway hits highlight upcoming stage offerings

There’s no after-holidays lull for Triangle theater productions in January. A musical fresh from Broadway, a beloved stage star, a Durham playwright’s latest and more make up this month’s best bets:
“On Your Feet”
The lively musical about the lives of Grammy winners Gloria and Emilio Estefan, which finished a two-year Broadway run in August, comes to the Triangle on its national tour. The score includes two dozen Estefan hit songs.
Details: Jan. 2-7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St. Durham. $30-$163. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com.
“Love Letters”
A.J. Gurney’s popular play follows childhood friends who grow up, marry and have a family – just not with each other. Their long-lasting love is told through letters over the decades. N.C. Theatre’s star-powered production features Tony Award-winner Sandy Duncan and local legend Ira David Wood III.
Details: Jan. 12-21. Fletcher Opera Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $27-$90. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.
“What We’re Up Against”
Theresa Rebeck’s dark comedy about male-dominated work places pits a talented architect against her colleagues as she tries to break through their closed ranks. (Note: this Raleigh Little Theatre production is staged at William Peace University because of delayed renovations at RLT’s Gaddy-Goodwin Theatre.)
Details: Jan. 12-28. Leggett Theatre, William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Raleigh. $15-$25. 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.
“The Miraculous and the Mundane”
Lauded Durham playwright Howard L. Craft’s latest play charts the disintegration of an African-American family when signs of the patriarch’s oncoming dementia begin appearing. This full production follows last year’s impressive workshop presentation.
Details: Jan. 18-Feb. 3. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. $12-$20. 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org.
“The Normal Heart”
Although Larry Kramer’s 1985 Tony Award-winning play (later made into a film) is about the early days of the AIDS epidemic and efforts to get the disease funded research, it remains a powerful call three decades later to fight all intolerance and indifference.
Details: Jan. 18-Feb. 4. Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh. $15-$25. 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.
“An Act of God”
This production was a hit on Broadway in 2015 when it debuted with “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons, and later Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace.” David Javerbaum’s irreverent, laugh-a-minute play has God appearing as a chatty personality, here to expand the Ten Commandments for the modern age. The production is a co-presentation of Actors Comedy Lab and North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre.
Details: Jan. 26-Feb. 11. NRACT, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. $17-$20. 919-866-0228 or nract.org.
