From left, Mauricio Martinez (as Emilio Estefan) and Christie Prades (as Gloria Estefan) and Company, right, in “On Your Feet!” The musical about the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan comes to the Durham Performing Arts Center Jan. 2-7. Matthew Murphy

Entertainment

Broadway hits highlight upcoming stage offerings

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

December 22, 2017 10:14 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:45 PM

There’s no after-holidays lull for Triangle theater productions in January. A musical fresh from Broadway, a beloved stage star, a Durham playwright’s latest and more make up this month’s best bets:

“On Your Feet”

The lively musical about the lives of Grammy winners Gloria and Emilio Estefan, which finished a two-year Broadway run in August, comes to the Triangle on its national tour. The score includes two dozen Estefan hit songs.

Details: Jan. 2-7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St. Durham. $30-$163. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com.

“Love Letters”

A.J. Gurney’s popular play follows childhood friends who grow up, marry and have a family – just not with each other. Their long-lasting love is told through letters over the decades. N.C. Theatre’s star-powered production features Tony Award-winner Sandy Duncan and local legend Ira David Wood III.

Details: Jan. 12-21. Fletcher Opera Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $27-$90. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.

“What We’re Up Against”

Theresa Rebeck’s dark comedy about male-dominated work places pits a talented architect against her colleagues as she tries to break through their closed ranks. (Note: this Raleigh Little Theatre production is staged at William Peace University because of delayed renovations at RLT’s Gaddy-Goodwin Theatre.)

Details: Jan. 12-28. Leggett Theatre, William Peace University, 15 E. Peace St., Raleigh. $15-$25. 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.

Percy Chloe 3
Chloe, right, played by Lakeisha Coffey, confronts her father, Percy, left, played by Trevor J. Johnson, in a scene from Manbites Dog Theater’s “The Miraculous and the Mundane,” running Jan. 18-Feb 3.
Ed Hunt

“The Miraculous and the Mundane”

Lauded Durham playwright Howard L. Craft’s latest play charts the disintegration of an African-American family when signs of the patriarch’s oncoming dementia begin appearing. This full production follows last year’s impressive workshop presentation.

Details: Jan. 18-Feb. 3. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. $12-$20. 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org.

“The Normal Heart”

Although Larry Kramer’s 1985 Tony Award-winning play (later made into a film) is about the early days of the AIDS epidemic and efforts to get the disease funded research, it remains a powerful call three decades later to fight all intolerance and indifference.

Details: Jan. 18-Feb. 4. Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh. $15-$25. 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.

“An Act of God”

This production was a hit on Broadway in 2015 when it debuted with “Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons, and later Sean Hayes of “Will & Grace.” David Javerbaum’s irreverent, laugh-a-minute play has God appearing as a chatty personality, here to expand the Ten Commandments for the modern age. The production is a co-presentation of Actors Comedy Lab and North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre.

Details: Jan. 26-Feb. 11. NRACT, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. $17-$20. 919-866-0228 or nract.org.

