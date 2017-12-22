Your Christmas favorites will be shown on the big screen

On Dec. 22-24, the Cary Theater in downtown Cary is getting in the Christmas spirit with a weekend filled with holiday favorites.
On Dec. 22, Bob Clark’s 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” screens at 7 p.m. followed by John Whitesell’s 2006 comedy “Deck the Halls” at 9 p.m.
On Dec. 23, it’s Will Ferrell in Jon Favreau’s 2003 comic adventure “Elf” at 2 p.m., followed by Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m.
On Dec. 24, Robert Zemeckis’ 2004 animated adventure “The Polar Express” screens at 2 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
▪ On Dec. 28, The Cary will show Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ 2017 drama “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Steve Carrell and Emma Stone, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Taron Lexton’s 2017 drama “In Search of Fellini” at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments