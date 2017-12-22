On Dec. 24, Robert Zemeckis’ 2004 animated adventure “The Polar Express” screens at The Cary theater.
Entertainment

Your Christmas favorites will be shown on the big screen

By Daniel Cook Johnson

Correspondent

December 22, 2017 02:39 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:29 PM

On Dec. 22-24, the Cary Theater in downtown Cary is getting in the Christmas spirit with a weekend filled with holiday favorites.

On Dec. 22, Bob Clark’s 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” screens at 7 p.m. followed by John Whitesell’s 2006 comedy “Deck the Halls” at 9 p.m.

On Dec. 23, it’s Will Ferrell in Jon Favreau’s 2003 comic adventure “Elf” at 2 p.m., followed by Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m.

On Dec. 24, Robert Zemeckis’ 2004 animated adventure “The Polar Express” screens at 2 p.m.

▪ On Dec. 28, The Cary will show Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ 2017 drama “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Steve Carrell and Emma Stone, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Taron Lexton’s 2017 drama “In Search of Fellini” at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

