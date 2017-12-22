What’s in movie theaters this holiday weekend?

When you’re ready for a break from Christmas festivities, or it’s your tradition to head to the movies, there are plenty of blockbusters and Oscar-worthy films to keep you entertained.
Here are the new films in theaters this weekend:
▪ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”: A sequel to the 1995 classic with a video game twist. This one starts Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. PG-13. Review
▪ “The Greatest Showman”: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya and and Zac Efron are part of this star-studded musical about the life of circus master P.T. Barnum. PG
▪ “Pitch Perfect 3”: It’s possible this third film in the unexpected “Pitch Perfect” trilogy won’t be aca-awesome. But you’re seeing it for the Bellas’ aca-amazing chemistry and music, not the plot, right? PG-13
▪ “Father Figures”: In this goofy comedy, Owen Wilson and Ed Helms are brothers who set out on a road trip to find their father – once they’ve learned he’s unexpectedly alive. J.K. Simmons, Glenn Close and Ving Rhames are are part of the supporting cast. R
▪ “Downsizing”: Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig and Jason Sudeikis star in this fantasy film about a world where literally shrinking themselves is a way to reduce the population – and stress. R
▪ “Darkest Hour”: An unrecognizable Gary Oldman is British Prime Minister Winston Churchill caught in a pivotal crossroads at the beginning of World War II. PG-13
▪ “All the Money in the World” (Opening Dec. 25): Up until recently, this crime thriller about the real-life kidnapping of John Paul Getty III starred Kevin Spacey. Now, after allegations of sexual assault against Spacey, Christopher Plummer quite ably fills the role of John Paul Getty Sr. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star.
▪ “Molly’s Game” (Opening Dec. 25): Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner star in this Aaron Sorkin film about a high-stakes poker game gone awry. R
The following films have been accumulating award nominations and plenty of buzz: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Coco,” “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
