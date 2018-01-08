N.C. Opera’s fully staged production of “Rigoletto” is led by noted conductor Joseph Rescigno Jan 26 and Jan 28 at Memorial Auditorium.
Our picks for upcoming classical concerts, and opera

By Roy C. Dicks

January 08, 2018 06:30 AM

UPDATED January 07, 2018 02:10 PM

Winter-weather blues got you down? Warm your spirits with some of these recommended classical concerts:

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

For its concert titled “20th Century Luminaries,” the orchestra plays chamber works by Corigliano (“Voyage” for string orchestra), Copland (“Appalachian Spring”) and Schoenberg (Chamber Symphony No. 2). 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham. $30 (students free). 919-560-3030 or thecot.org.

Pianist Ivan Moshchuk

This 27-year-old Russian-American musician, who has garnered praise and awards across the United States and Europe, offers a recital of Russian masterpieces by Rachmaninoff, Scriabin and Medtner. 8 p.m. Jan. 16. Smedes Parlor, St. Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Free. 919-424-4045 or sms.edu.

Isosceles String Quartet

The quartet, a new ensemble commissioned by Chamber Music Raleigh, is made up of musicians from the N.C. Symphony. The program includes works by Beethoven, Bartok and N.C.-born Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. 2 p.m. Jan. 21. N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. $17 (members and students $14). 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.

Women’s Voices Chorus

The Chapel Hill-based ensemble, under the direction of Allan Friedman, sings a program that explores themes of war and peace, along with the redemptive power of love and mercy, including pieces by American, Norwegian and Estonian composers. 3 p.m. Jan. 21. University United Methodist Church, 150 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. $17 ($7 for students). 919-307-6860 or womensvoiceschorus.org.

North Carolina Opera – “Rigoletto”

Verdi’s dramatic work about a jester, his daughter and a lecherous duke contains some of opera’s most recognizable tunes, including “La donna mobile.” N.C. Opera’s fully staged production is led by noted conductor Joseph Rescigno and stars Malcolm Mackenzie and Jacqueline Echols. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28. Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $26-$98. 919-792-3853 or ncopera.org.

Mallarme Chamber Players

Works that were commissioned from composers are the basis of this concert, beginning with a Mozart piano quartet and a Boccherini violin sonata and culminating in a new work for harpsichord and strings by Mark Janello. 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. $25 (children and students $5). 919-560-2788 or mallarmemusic.org.

Dicks: music_theater@lycos.com

