The summer concert season is heating up. Here’s the latest show announcements.

Imagine Dragons, the platinum-selling band from Las Vegas, is coming to the Triangle this summer.

The group’s “Evolve Tour” comes to Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 5. That’s a big jump up as far as venue capacity, from 5,990-capacity Red Hat Amphitheater a few years back to Walnut Creek’s 20,000.

Along with the new album “Evolve,” this summer’s Imagine Dragons tour will coincide with the HBO release of a documentary called “Believer.” A film that premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, “Believer” follows Imagine Dragons frontman and practicing Mormon Dan Reynolds as he tries to reconcile his faith with the church’s treatment of LGBTQ people.

After the fan-club pre-sale, the general public on-sale date for Imagine Dragons will be March 3 at 10 a.m. Check livenation.com for details.

Imagine Dragons is one of 24 concerts on Walnut Creek’s 2018 calendar so far. While we’re at it, we’ve added schedules for the other primary big outdoor venues, also below.

It takes a good-sized staff for city-owned Walnut Creek to make shows happen. To that end, the venue is holding “Job Fair 2018” on March 3.

They’ll be hiring everything from parking-lot attendants and ticket takers to concessions workers and cleanup crew. So if you’re interested, bring a valid ID and Social Security card to Walnut Creek on March 3 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.