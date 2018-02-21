Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds opens the show in concert with Paper Route and X Ambassadors at Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater, Wednesday night, May 8, 2013.
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds opens the show in concert with Paper Route and X Ambassadors at Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater, Wednesday night, May 8, 2013. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds opens the show in concert with Paper Route and X Ambassadors at Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater, Wednesday night, May 8, 2013. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Entertainment

The summer concert season is heating up. Here’s the latest show announcements.

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

February 21, 2018 12:41 PM

Imagine Dragons, the platinum-selling band from Las Vegas, is coming to the Triangle this summer.

The group’s “Evolve Tour” comes to Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 5. That’s a big jump up as far as venue capacity, from 5,990-capacity Red Hat Amphitheater a few years back to Walnut Creek’s 20,000.

Along with the new album “Evolve,” this summer’s Imagine Dragons tour will coincide with the HBO release of a documentary called “Believer.” A film that premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, “Believer” follows Imagine Dragons frontman and practicing Mormon Dan Reynolds as he tries to reconcile his faith with the church’s treatment of LGBTQ people.

After the fan-club pre-sale, the general public on-sale date for Imagine Dragons will be March 3 at 10 a.m. Check livenation.com for details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Imagine Dragons is one of 24 concerts on Walnut Creek’s 2018 calendar so far. While we’re at it, we’ve added schedules for the other primary big outdoor venues, also below.

It takes a good-sized staff for city-owned Walnut Creek to make shows happen. To that end, the venue is holding “Job Fair 2018” on March 3.

They’ll be hiring everything from parking-lot attendants and ticket takers to concessions workers and cleanup crew. So if you’re interested, bring a valid ID and Social Security card to Walnut Creek on March 3 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

Outdoor Concerts

Here’s what the schedule looks like so far for the summer

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

May 11 Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers

May 12Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion

May 18Post Malone, 21 Savage, SOB X RBE

May 26Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker

June 9Dead & Company

June 14Styx, Joan Jett, Tesla

June 16Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce

June 28Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen

June 29Lynyrd Skynyrd

July 3Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening

July 5Imagine Dragons

July 13Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band

July 17 – Chicago and REO Speedwagon

July 20Dave Matthews Band

July 24Weezer, The Pixies

July 27Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini

July 28Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld

Aug. 9 Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO

Aug. 10 – Phish

Aug. 18Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina

Aug. 24Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Dan Tyminski

Sept. 14 – Zac Brown Band

Sept. 17Niall Horan

Oct. 4Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Russell Dickerson

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com

May 1The National, Big Thief

May 3Fleet Foxes

May 9 Odesza

May 20Mastodon, Primus, All Them Witches

June 7Khalid

June 29Rebelution

July 4Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall

July 13Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday

July 14Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper

July 27 - Dispatch

Aug. 3 - Kidz Bop

Aug. 8O.A.R., Matt Nathanson

North Carolina Museum of Art

Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

June 8First Aid Kit, Jade Bird

June 23Mandolin Orange

Aug. 18Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway Cary. 800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

May 12Vance Joy

Aug. 5 – Ventriloquist Darci Lynne and Friends Live, “America’s Got Talent” winner

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New business encourages patrons to throw axes

View More Video