The summer concert season is heating up. Here’s the latest show announcements.

Imagine Dragons, the platinum-selling band from Las Vegas, is coming to the Triangle this summer.
The group’s “Evolve Tour” comes to Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 5. That’s a big jump up as far as venue capacity, from 5,990-capacity Red Hat Amphitheater a few years back to Walnut Creek’s 20,000.
Along with the new album “Evolve,” this summer’s Imagine Dragons tour will coincide with the HBO release of a documentary called “Believer.” A film that premiered at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, “Believer” follows Imagine Dragons frontman and practicing Mormon Dan Reynolds as he tries to reconcile his faith with the church’s treatment of LGBTQ people.
After the fan-club pre-sale, the general public on-sale date for Imagine Dragons will be March 3 at 10 a.m. Check livenation.com for details.
Imagine Dragons is one of 24 concerts on Walnut Creek’s 2018 calendar so far. While we’re at it, we’ve added schedules for the other primary big outdoor venues, also below.
It takes a good-sized staff for city-owned Walnut Creek to make shows happen. To that end, the venue is holding “Job Fair 2018” on March 3.
They’ll be hiring everything from parking-lot attendants and ticket takers to concessions workers and cleanup crew. So if you’re interested, bring a valid ID and Social Security card to Walnut Creek on March 3 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Outdoor Concerts
Here’s what the schedule looks like so far for the summer
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com
May 11 – Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers
May 12 – Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion
May 18 – Post Malone, 21 Savage, SOB X RBE
May 26 – Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker
June 9 – Dead & Company
June 14 – Styx, Joan Jett, Tesla
June 16 – Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce
June 28 – Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen
June 29 – Lynyrd Skynyrd
July 3 – Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening
July 5 – Imagine Dragons
July 13 – Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, Marcus King Band
July 17 – Chicago and REO Speedwagon
July 20 – Dave Matthews Band
July 24 – Weezer, The Pixies
July 27 – Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini
July 28 – Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld
Aug. 9 – Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO
Aug. 10 – Phish
Aug. 18 – Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina
Aug. 24 – Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Dan Tyminski
Sept. 14 – Zac Brown Band
Sept. 17 – Niall Horan
Oct. 4 – Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Russell Dickerson
Red Hat Amphitheater
500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com
May 1 – The National, Big Thief
May 3 – Fleet Foxes
May 9 – Odesza
May 20 – Mastodon, Primus, All Them Witches
June 7 – Khalid
June 29 – Rebelution
July 4 – Barenaked Ladies, Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall
July 13 – Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday
July 14 – Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper
July 27 - Dispatch
Aug. 3 - Kidz Bop
Aug. 8 – O.A.R., Matt Nathanson
North Carolina Museum of Art
Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org
June 8 – First Aid Kit, Jade Bird
June 23 – Mandolin Orange
Aug. 18 – Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown
Booth Amphitheatre
8003 Regency Parkway Cary. 800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com
May 12 – Vance Joy
Aug. 5 – Ventriloquist Darci Lynne and Friends Live, “America’s Got Talent” winner
