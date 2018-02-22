From left, Shannon Malone as Heather and Lakeisha Coffey as Corryn in Bartlett Theater’s “Gidion’s Knot.”
Review: ‘Gidion’s Knot’ is riveting, thanks to performances from two of the area’s finest actors

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

February 22, 2018 11:49 AM

The show

“Gidion’s Knot” by Johnna Adams, presented by Durham’s Bartlett Theater

An angry single parent questions her son’s suspension by his fifth-grade teacher, which leads to a shattering event afterwards. His teacher is reluctant to talk about the specifics but his mother persists, suspecting irresponsibility by the school in handling the offending incident.

Report card

Acting: A+

Lakeisha Coffey plays the mother like a lioness stalking her prey with cunning focus. Shannon Malone’s teacher is a bundle of apprehensions and evasions, nervously conveying her own doubts. Both impress with their range of emotions and subtle body language.

Direction: A+

Bryan Conger keeps the tension tightly wired as the twists and turns pile up. In this 90-minute one-act play, which takes place in continuous real time, he keep the action interesting by using every corner of the classroom space.

Technical aspects: A+

Tab May’s colorful, inviting setting gets warm ambiance from Anthony Cacchione’s lighting, enhanced by Jonathan Fredette’s school hallway soundscape.

Script: B

The playwright cleverly spreads out the gripping suspense but takes on too many topics in a short period, from educational conformity vs. individuality to pre-teen emotional development and abusive bullying.

Bottom line

Recommended – for the riveting acting from two of the area’s finest performers.

Roy Dicks: music_theater@lycos.com

Details

What: “Gidion’s Knot” by Johnna Adams, presented by Durham’s Bartlett Theater

Where: Staged at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and Mar. 2-3; 3 p.m. Feb. 25 and Mar. 4.

Tickets: $15-$25. 919-808-2203 or BartlettTheater.org.

Note: Bartlett Theater suggests the production is best for those ages 15 and over due to mature themes and graphic descriptions of violence.

