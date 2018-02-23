The Carolina Theatre’s Nevermore Film Festival is a feast for horror film fans

This weekend, the Carolina Theatre hosts the 19th annual Nevermore Film Festival, billed as “a three-day feast of the macabre.”
From Feb. 23 to 25, the theater will screen a roster of horror, thriller, mystery and fantasy films. The schedule includes James Bushe’s “Cannibals and Carpet Fitters,” Björn Engström’s “Tangent Room,” David C. Ruiz’s “Sant Marti,” Preston DeFrancis’ “Ruin Me,” Rob Grant’s “Fake Blood,” Brian O’Malley’s “The Lodgers,” Matthew Chilelli and Ben DeLoose’s “Escape the Dark,” Max Groah’s “Bong of the Living Dead,” Tini Tüllmann’s “Freddy/Eddy,” and 40th anniversary screenings of William Girdler’s “The Manitou.” There will also be a few programs made up of U.S. and International short films.
Tickets for individual films are $10, or $80 for a 10-film pass. Details: 919-560-3030 or festivals.carolinatheatre.org/nevermore.
Other Highlights
▪ Saturday, February 24, The Cary theater is showing the 2018 Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts at 7 p.m., followed by the 2018 Oscar-nominated Documentary Shorts at 9 p.m. On March 1, there will be encores of the Documentary Shorts at 2 p.m, and the Live Action Shorts at 9 p.m. The Live Action Short Film category includes “My Nephew Emmett” from Durham native Kevin Wilson Jr.
On Feb. 25, Fred Zinnemann’s 1953 classic “From Here to Eternity” screens at 2 p.m. On March 1, it’s the 19th Animation Show of Shows, a program of animated shorts, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Feb. 23, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Film Series presents Kogonada’s 2017 drama “Columbus,” as part of the NCMA Arthouse series. It starts at 8 p.m. at the Museum Auditorium in the East Building. Tickets are $7 ($5 for students and NCMA members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ On Feb. 25 and 28, Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill will screen Henry Hathaway’s 1969 western classic “True Grit,” which is showing at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.
▪ On Feb. 27, at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s Cine-East (South Korea) series is presenting Cheol-ha Lee’s 2013 documentary “Hello?! Orchestra” at the Richard White Lecture Hall on the East Campus. 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
Comments