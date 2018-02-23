These are the 12 concerts we can’t wait to see this spring

There’s plenty of music in the Triangle every night. But here are some high-profile acts we’ve put on our calendar.
Molly Tuttle
March 2, Fletcher Opera Theater, Raleigh. pinecone.org
Still in her mid-20s, Molly Tuttle is already one of the most acclaimed guitarists in the Americana universe. This will be her first time back in Raleigh since becoming the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s guitar player of the year last fall.
Jeezy
March 7, The Ritz, Raleigh. ritzraleigh.com
Rapper Jay Wayne Jenkins dropped the “Young” from his performing name some years back, but he’s still among the top names in the game. There should also be a hometown feel to his “Cold Summer Tour” Raleigh date and maybe some cameo-guest action, since locals J. Cole and producer Gerran “Gotti Rock Solid” Adams both worked on Jeezy’s latest album “Pressure.”
Patti LaBelle
March 23, Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham. dpacnc.com
Way back in November 1965, Patti and the Blue Belles played NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum to open for the Rolling Stones. More than a half-century later, the 73-year-old LaBelle remains forever spry, still dressing to kill and breaking hearts.
Rosanne Cash
April 3, Fletcher Opera Theater. dukeenergycenterraleigh.com
Cash is almost as prominent an author as she is a musician nowadays. But she’ll be back in concert mode for “Black List River,” an acoustic evening primarily given over to songs from her recent Southern trilogy of albums.
Rhiannon Giddens
April 14, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, pinecone.org; April 28, MerleFest, merlefest.org
Life’s been a whirlwind recently for the Greensboro-born MacArthur Fellow, who recently returned to the cast of the CMT series “Nashville” for another season. These will be Giddens’ first North Carolina shows since she won her MacArthur Award “Genius Grant” in October.
The Eagles
April 17, PNC Arena, Raleigh. thepncarena.com
The Eagles routinely sell out their venues, thanks to their vast catalog of Grammy Award-winning songs and No. 1 hits. This tour is the first since original member Glenn Frey died in 2016. The band has called upon country star Vince Gill and Frey’s son, Deacon Frey, to take turns on lead vocals on Glenn’s songs.
Bon Jovi
April 24, PNC Arena, Raleigh. thepncarena.com
This show comes shortly after Bon Jovi is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (alongside North Carolina native Nina Simone). That should give it the vibe of a triumphant victory lap.
Art of Cool and Moogfest
April 27-29, Durham. aocfestival.org
May 17-20, Durham. moogfest.com
Among the many fine things spring brings to the Triangle is an embarrassment of festival riches in Durham. Art of Cool features a lineup drawing from the best of R&B, hip-hop, funk and jazz. Moogfest is one of the top electronic-themed festivals in the world.
ODESZA
May 9, Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh. redhatamphitheater.com
This Seattle electronic duo’s trajectory has been pretty much straight up since their 2012 debut, culminating with two Grammy nominations and a Top 10 chart debut last year. This is part of the latest leg of their “A Moment Apart Tour.”
David Byrne
May 10, DPAC, Durham. dpacnc.com
Byrne, the longtime solo act and former leader of Talking Heads, still puts on one of the most energetic live shows going. His “American Utopia Tour” will focus on his upcoming album of the same name, due March 9.
Kendrick Lamar
May 26, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. livenation.com
Lamar was one of the big winners at last month’s Grammy Awards, coming away with five awards. There should be stars aplenty coming out to Lamar’s “TDE: The Championship Tour,” since his sometime collaborators 9th Wonder and Rapsody both live in the Triangle.
