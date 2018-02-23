Spring Preview: Your complete concert calendar for pop, rock, rap, classical and more

Art of Cool

The Art of Cool Festival is a three-day music festival April 27-29 at several venues in Durham that celebrates progressive jazz and alternative soul. The lineup for the fifth annual festival has yet to be announced.

The ArtsCenter

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

300-G E. Main St., Carrboro 919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org

▪ Vieux Farka Touré, 8 p.m. March 1. $22

▪ Kaki King: The Neck is a Bridge to the Body, 8 p.m. March 2. $25

▪ Cowboy Junkies, 8 p.m. March 3. $40

▪ Ned Ferm, 8:30 p.m. March 16. $12

▪ Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita: Transparent Water, 8 p.m. March 20. $28

▪ Neil Hilborn, 8 p.m. March 21, 8 p.m.

▪ Ken Waldman & The Wild Men, featuring Riley Baugus, 8 p.m. March 23, $14

▪ The Reunion Tour: Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie and Teresa Trull. 7:30. p.m. March 30. $30

▪ BeauSoleil. 8 p.m. April 13. $30

▪ Greg Brown, 8 p.m. April 20. $28 in advance, $30 day-of

▪ Jayme Stone’s Folklife, 8 p.m. April 27. $22

▪ John McCutcheon, 8 p.m. May 18, $24

▪ Karla Bonoff, 8 p.m. June 6, $25

The Art of Cool Festival is a three-day music festival April 27-29 at several venues in Durham that celebrates progressive jazz and alternative sould. The lineup for the fifth annual festival has yet to be announced. 2017 Herald Sun File Photo - Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Bands, Bites and Boats

Fred G. Bond Metro Park, 801 High House Road 919-469-4100 or townofcary.org. Free.

▪ Bands, food trucks and breweries gather at Bond Park April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7 and Oct. 5.

Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway Cary 800-514-3849 or boothamphitheatre.com

▪ Vance Joy, 7:30 p.m. May 12

▪ The NC Symphony Summerfest typically starts at the end of May.

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill Current ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org

▪ Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell, March 20, Memorial Hall

▪ Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei, March 22, Memorial Hall

▪ Del McCoury Band, March 23, Memorial Hall

▪ Lawrence Brownlee, tenor, March 25, Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall

▪ Daymé Arocena, April 4, Memorial Hall

▪ Boots Riley and the Coup, April 7, Current

▪ Tift Merritt, April 20, Memorial Hall

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan St., Durham 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Dixie Dregs, 8 p.m. March 6

▪ The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute, 8 p.m. March 18

▪ Lucius, 8 p.m. March 24

▪ Home Free, 7:30 p.m. March 28

▪ Brian Culbertson, 8 p.m. April 26

▪ Jon Foreman, 8 p.m. May 1

▪ Ani DiFranco with Gracie and Rachel, 8 p.m. May 4

Cary Youth Voices

▪ Spring concert, “Poetry in Song.” 7 p.m. May 11 at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Free.

Chamber Music Raleigh

SECU Auditorium at N.C. Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh 919-821-2030 or chambermusicraleigh.org Individual concert tickets can be bought day-of, at ncartmuseum.org or at 919-715-5923. Season tickets available. Some docent-led tours of featured works are offered.

▪ American Chamber Players. 2 p.m. March 18

▪ Symphony Winds. 2 p.m. May 13

▪ North Carolina Viol Consort. 2 p.m. May 20.

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham 919-560-3030 or thecot.org

▪ “Beethoven, The Michelangelo of Music,” 3 p.m. March 25

▪ “A Touch of French Elegance,” 3 p.m. May 6

Chapel Hill Philharmonia

▪ Winter Concert, 3 p.m. March 11, Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, Chapel Hill. Beethoven, Mozardt and Respighi

▪ Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. May 6, Moeser Auditorium in Hill Hall, Chapel Hill. Mendelssohn and Brahms.

Choral Society of Durham

▪ Copland “In The Beginning” and Brahms “Liebeslieder, Waltzes, Op. 52.” 4 p.m. March 10. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Road, Durham. Free.

▪ Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 with David Briggs, organist and Duke Chapel Choir. 5 p.m. April 22. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free.

▪ Lauridsen “Lux Aeterna” with Choral Society of Durham and Durham School of the Arts. 8 p.m. May 5. Duke University Chapel. $10 to $22.

Clayton Center

111 East Second St., Clayton 919-553-1737, theclaytoncenter.com

▪ Malpass Brothers. 8 p.m. March 16. Reserved seats sold out. Standing room tickets $10.

▪ Johnston County Chorale presents: “Made in America: A Celebration of American Music” featuring American Bandstand, country, gospel and patriotic music. 3 p.m. May 12. $15.

▪ David Myles. 8 p.m. May 17. $18.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh 919-831-6400 or walnutcreekamphitheatre.com

▪ Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. May 11

▪ Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, 7 p.m. May 12

▪ Kendrick Lamar, SZA & Schoolboy Q, 7 p.m. May 26

▪ Dead & Company, 7 p.m. June 9

More concerts are scheduled through the summer.

Concert Singers of Cary

Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. concertsingers.org

▪ Sacre Coeur: Sacred Music of Beloved French Composers. 7:30 p.m. March 17. $25/$22 seniors. Free for students.

▪ Unclouded Day: Music of Reminiscence and Hope. 7:30 p.m. May 12. $25/$22 seniors. Free for students.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ Rodriguez, March 1, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Molly Tuttle, March 2, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Jason Mraz, March 8, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

▪ Victor Wooten, March 30, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Rosanne Cash, April 3, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Art Garfunkel, April 6. A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Rhiannon Giddens, April 14, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

▪ Todrick Hall, May 1, Meymandi Concert Hall

▪ Brandi Carlile, May 12, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Duke Performances

▪ Alsarah & The Nubatones, 8 p.m. March 1, Motorco Music Hall

▪ Gregory Porter, 8 p.m. March 4, Carolina Theatre

▪ World Premiere: of “THE_OPER&” by John Supko & Bill Seaman. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. March 8-10, Rubenstein Arts Center

▪ Jerusalem Quartet, 8 p.m. March 24, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Black Atlantic, March 26-31. Musicians from the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela, Mali, Spain and Honduras perform at Motorco Music Hall and the Carolina Theatre.

▪ Rafał Blechacz, piano, 8 p.m. April 6, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Maria Schneider Orchestra, 8 p.m. April 7, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Tallis Scholars, 8 p.m. April 11, Duke Chapel

▪ Quatuor Danel, 8 p.m. April 14, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Toumani & Sidiki Diabaté, 8 p.m. April 16, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ JACK Quartet, “American Music No. 2.” 8 p.m. April 26. Rubenstein Arts Center.

▪ Ciompi Concert No. 2 featuring Max Raimi. 8 p.m. April 28. Baldwin Auditorium.

▪ Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI with Carlos Núñez, Celtic Universe. 7 p.m. April 29. Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Paul Lewis, Piano, 8 p.m. May 4, Baldwin Auditorium

▪ Emerson String Quartet, 8 p.m. May 5, Baldwin Auditorium

Durham Community Chorale

▪ Spring concert, April 28, at Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham. $15. Adult chorus will perfrom a medley of classic and contemporary songs.

Durham Community Concert Band

▪ 35th anniversary concert, “You Are Cordially Invited,” 3 p.m. April 15. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, 1219 Broad St., Durham.

▪ Third annual Triangle Community Band Festival, 3 p.m. June 16. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham.

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

123 Vivian St., Durham 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

▪ Celtic Woman: Homecoming, 3 p.m., March 18

▪ Patti LaBelle, 8 p.m. March 23

▪ The Decemberists, with Tennis. 8 p.m. April 19

▪ Nashville Songwriters, 7:30 p.m. April 27

▪ Brit Floyd: Eclipse 2018 World Tour, 7:30 p.m. April 28

▪ Smokey Robinson, 7:30 p.m. April 29

▪ Yanni, 7:30 p.m. May 8

▪ Gipsy Kings. 7:30 p.m. May 9

▪ David Byrne, 8 p.m. May 10

▪ Get The Led Out, 8 p.m. June 9

Durham Medical Orchestra

Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University

▪ Spring 2018 Concert. 7:30 p.m. May 3. Free.

Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina

Centennial Square, 102 N. Main Street, Fuquay-Varina fuquay-varina.org/fm2fv

The free concert series is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with music, food trucks and a kids zone. April 12, 26 and May 10.

Garner Performing Arts Center

742 W. Garner Road, Garner. 919-661-4602 or garnerperformingartscenter.com

▪ Mac Powell & the Family Reunion, Benton Blount, Eric Durrance, 7 p.m. Feb. 25

▪ Sierra Hull, 7:30 p.m. May 5

General Assembly Chorus

▪ Spring Show A Cappella Jamboree, with Pratt Street Power and the Ladies. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 12. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $20

Halle Cultural Arts Center

237 N. Salem St. Apex

▪ “Brahms and Beethoven Clarinet Trios.” 3 p.m. Feb. 25.

▪ “Swingin’ Broadway: Music through the Decades.” featuring the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. March 10.

▪ JazzLive concert with Jazz Pianist Lenore Raphael. 7:30 p.m. April 14.

▪ “Once Upon a Time: Duets that Capture the Imagination.” 3 p.m. April 22. Morgan Butzow and Chrissy Ricker on piano.

▪ “CINEMAGIC! Hollywood’s Best Movie Music. 3 p.m. April 28-29. With the Peak City Singers.

Hillyer Community Chorus

Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough St., Raleigh HillyerCommunityChorus@gmail.com or hillyercommunitychorus.org

▪ Spring concert: 4 p.m. May 6. Haydn’s Missa Brevis in G major and a selection of shorter pieces. Free. Donations accepted.

Holly Springs Cultural Center

300 W. Ballentine St, Holly Springs 919-567-4000 or hollyspringsnc.us/323/Cultural-Center or Facebook

▪ Comedians Rik Roberts and Brian Bates, March 2

▪ The Revelers, March 16

▪ The Malpass Brothers, April 6

▪ William Florian, May 18

McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center

201 Breckenridge St., Henderson 252-598-0662 or mcgregorhall.org Three concerts for $40, or $20 each

▪ John Noel, pianist with Aurora Musicalis piano trio, 2 p.m. March 18

▪ Saxophone and Keyboard with Michael Stephenson and Mark Hopper, 8 p.m. April 6

▪ Terrance Brown, baritone, and Tiffany Bostic-Brown, soprano, 8 p.m. April 11. Program of art songs, German lieder, gospel and Broadway.

▪ Vance-Granville Community Band Spring Concert, 7 p.m. May 7. Free.

Mondo Roots Cultural Arts and Music Festival

The free festival is in downtown Clayton June 2.

Moogfest

The Durham festival, which celebrates the intersection of music and technology, is May 17-20. A variety of tickets are available.

North Carolina Museum of Art

Museum Park Amphitheater, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

▪ First Aid Kit, the Swedish folk duo of sisters Klara and Johanna Soderberg, June 8. British singer/songwriter Jade Bird will open. $40 ($36 members) reserved, or $30 ($27 Members) general admission.

▪ Mandolin Orange, June 23. $40 ($36 members) reserved, or $25 ($22.50 Members) general admission.

▪ Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown Celebrating the Tricentennial of the City of New Orleans. Aug. 18. $65 ($58.50 members) reserved, or $48 ($43.20 members) general admission.

▪ More acts to be announced.

North Carolina Chamber Music Institute

▪ Spring Formal Concert 1, 2 p.m. April 28, with reception to follow. Church of the Nativity, 8849 Ray Road, Raleigh.

▪ Spring Formal Concert 2, 1 p.m. May 5. N.C. Museum of Art. Free

North Carolina Master Chorale

Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh 919-856-9700 or ncmasterchorale.org

▪ Motus Missæ, 3 p.m. April 8.

▪ Berlioz Requiem, 7:30 p.m. May 8

NC State Music Department

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh, unless otherwise noted 919-515-1100 or music.arts.ncsu.edu $10, unless noted. Discounts for students, seniors and staff. go.ncsu.edu/concerts

▪ NC State Wind Ensemble. 7 p.m. March 1.

▪ Lecture with Paul Cranford, Fiddler, composer, music publisher. 4 p.m. March 25. Price Music Center, Room 110. “An Introduction to Cape Breton Music and Its Place in History.”

▪ Coastal Winds, Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre, 2241 Dunn Ave., Raleigh. 7 p.m. March 27. Composed of faculty members of the East Carolina University School of Music.

▪ Spring Choral Ensembles Concert. 7 p.m. April 6.

▪ Ladies in Red. 7 p.m. April 7.

▪ Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra. 4 p.m. April 8. “The Dream Is Alive: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.” Music by African-American composers, featuring the world premiere of a newly commissioned composition by composer Jeffrey Scott based on the “Dream” speech that King gave in Rocky Mount prior to his well-known Washington speech. A post-concert discussion will follow.

▪ NC State Jazz Ensemble I. 7 p.m. April 14.

▪ Acappology. 7 p.m. April 15.

▪ Jazz Ensemble II. 7 p.m. April 19.

▪ Grains of Time. 7 p.m. April 20.

▪ Wolfgang A Cappella. 7 p.m. April 21.

▪ Raleigh Civic Symphony. 4 p.m. April 22. Music of North Carolina composers

▪ NC State Wind Ensemble. 7 p.m. April 25

▪ Symphonic Band. 7 p.m. April 26. The inaugural concert of NC State’s newest ensemble, the Symphonic Band.

▪ NC State Chorale. 7 p.m. April 27. This concert will be a send off performance for the spring performance tour to Central Europe.

▪ Raleigh Boychoir. 5 p.m. April 28. Free.

▪ Singing Statesmen with the Meredith College Choirs. Jones Chapel, Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough St.,Raleigh. 7:30 p.m. April 28. Free.

NC State LIVE

▪ String quartet ETHEL and flutist Robert Mirabal. 8 p.m. March 15. Pre-show talk at 7 p.m. Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union, North Carolina State University, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $27-32.

N.C. Symphony

Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2. E. South St., Raleigh Memorial Hall, 208 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org

▪ Dvořák Cello Concerto: Chapel Hill, March 1; Raleigh, March 2-3

▪ The Music of Michael Jackson: Raleigh, March 8

▪ Mendelssohn Scottish Symphony: Raleigh, March 10

▪ A Celtic Celebration: Raleigh, March 16-17, with Irish step dancers, a traditional Irish instrumentalist, two vocalists, and an actor

▪ Fountains & Pines of Rome: Chapel Hill, March 21; Raleigh, March 23-24

North Carolina native Ben Folds returns for two nights with the North Carolina Symphony May 4-5.

▪ Soundbites at Humble Pie, March 26. NCS musicians will perform chamber music masterpieces by Haydn, Gould and Prokofiev at Humble Pie restaurant, after a multi-course meal.

▪ The Firebird: Raleigh, April 6-7. Young person’s concert with puppetry, masks, shadow play and magic.

▪ Brahms Symphony No. 4: Raleigh, April 13-14; Chapel Hill, April 15

▪ Mozart and Mendelssohn: Raleigh, April 20

▪ The Music of Star Wars: Raleigh, April 20

▪ Romeo & Juliet: Raleigh, April 27-28, with actors from the UNC School of the Arts for a semi-staged production

▪ Ben Folds, May 4-5, Raleigh.

▪ Soundbites at The Glenwood, May 7. NCS musicians will perform chamber music masterpieces by Puccini and Mendelssohn at The Glenwood, after a multi-course meal.

▪ The Kruger Brothers: Raleigh, May 11-12

▪ A Hero’s Life: Raleigh, May 18-19

▪ Amadeus Live: Raleigh, June 6-7

Northeast Piedmont Chorale

▪ Spring concerts at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 South Ave., Wake Forest, and May 12 at McGregor Hall, 201 Breckenridge St., Henderson. Free, but donations accepted.

Philharmonic Association

▪ Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra and Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble, 2 p.m. April 15, North Carolina History Museum. Free.

▪ Triangle Youth String Sinfonia and Orchestra, 4 p.m. April 21. Cary Arts Center. $5 for adults, $2 for children.

▪ Triangle Youth Philharmonic, 3 p.m. April 22. Meymandi Concert Hall. $15 to $20. $10 for seniors, $5 for children.

▪ Triangle Youth Jazz Orchestra and Triangle Youth Jazz Band, 7 p.m. April 29. Covenant Presbyterian, 125 South Selma Road, Wendell. Free

▪ Triangle Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. April 30, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh. The Triangle Youth Symphony follows at 8 p.m. $15 to $20. $10 for seniors, $5 for children.

▪ 30th anniversary concert with current and alumni musicians. 6 p.m. June 3. Booth Amphitetheatre. 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, Free. Donations are encouraged.

PineCone

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh, unless noted 919-664-8333 or pinecone.org

▪ Molly Tuttle, 7:30 p.m. March 2, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ Rip the Calico, contra band, 3 p.m. March 11, NC Museum of History Auditorium, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh

▪ Rissi Palmer, 3 p.m. April 8. NC Museum of History.

▪ Rhiannon Giddens, 8 p.m. April 14, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

▪ Eliza Meyer, 3 p.m. May 13, NC Museum of History

PNC Arena

1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh 919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com

▪ 90s Block Party: Guy, Teddy Riley, 112, Ginuwine, Jagged Edge & NEXT. March 16

▪ Winter Jam with Skillet, Kari Jobe and Building 429. March 24

▪ Eagles. April 17

▪ Bon Jovi. April 24

▪ Sugarland with Brandy Clark and guest Clare Bowen. May 26

▪ Journey and Def Leppard. June 5

▪ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill. June 22

Raleigh Children’s Orchestra Concerts

▪ The community string orchestra for children in second through seventh grades has concerts at 7 p.m. March 1 and May 3 at Sertoma Arts Center, 1400 W. Millbrook Road, Raleigh. Free admission. Reception follows.

Raleigh Civic Symphony and Chamber Orchestra

Stewart Theatre, N.C. State Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh 919-515-1100 or raleighcivicsymphony.com

▪ Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra. 4 p.m. April 8. “The Dream Is Alive: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.” Music by African-American composers, featuring the world premiere of a newly commissioned composition by composer Jeffrey Scott based on the “Dream” speech that King gave in Rocky Mount prior to his well-known Washington speech. A post-concert discussion will follow.

▪ Raleigh Civic Symphony. 4 p.m. April 22. Music of North Carolina composers

The Raleigh Concert Band

▪ “Legacies,” formal spring concert. 7 p.m. April 7. Broughton High School, 723 St Marys St., Raleigh. $10 at the door, $5 for students and seniors with a valid ID, and free for children 12 and younger.

The Raleigh Ringers

▪ Handbell ensemble plays sacred, secular and popular music at 4 p.m. June 3, at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Tickets available April 1.

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, Raleigh, unless otherwise noted 919-546-9755 or raleighsymphony.org

▪ Rising Stars, 3 p.m. Feb. 25, Jones Auditorium, Meredith College. Winners from statewide concerto competition. $25 adults, $20, seniors and students. Free, 12 and younger.

▪ Free Spirits Ensemble “Music of Tomorrow.” 7:30 p.m. March 10. Ruggero Piano, 4720 Hargrove Road, Suite 120, Raleigh. $13

▪ Free Spirits Ensemble “Our Latin Neighbors.” 3 p.m. April 15, Green Road Community Library.

▪ Free Spirits Ensemble “Our Latin Neighbors.” 7:30 p.m. April 21. Ruggero Piano. $12

▪ Jazz and the Symphony, 3 p.m. May 6. featuring Raleigh pianist Margaret Evans. $25 adults, $20, seniors and students. Free, 12 and younger.

Really Terrible Orchestra Of the Triangle

▪ Celebrating American Music, 7:30 p.m. May 8, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $9.

Red Hat Amphitheater

500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. 919-996-8800 or redhatamphitheater.com

▪ The National with Big Thief, 7:30 p.m. May 1

▪ Fleet Foxes, 7:30 p.m. May 3

▪ Odesza, 6:30 p.m. May 9

▪ Primus and Mastodon with All Them Witches, 6:30 p.m. May 20

▪ Khalid, 8 p.m. June 7

▪ Rebelution, 6:30 p.m. June 29

▪ Barenaked Ladies, 6:30 p.m. July 4

Renaissance Centre for the Arts

405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest 919-435-9458 or wakeforestnc.gov/renaissance-centre.aspx

▪ Beach Music & BBQ Renaissance Centre grand re-opening with Band of Oz. 7:30 p.m. June 2. The center is closed now for a renovation project. The Arts Annex remains open.

Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance

1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro 919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org

▪ The 2018 Spring Festival is May 3-6 with 50 bands over four stages. Announced acts so far include Steve Earle & The Dukes, Rising Appalachia and Ibibio Sound Machine. Early bird tickets on sale through March 5.

Sharp Nine Gallery

4608-L Industry Lane, Durham 919-486-5299 or DurhamJazzWorkshop.org

▪ The North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra, 8 p.m. Feb. 27. $20, $10 for students

Six String Presents

The Cary Theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary

▪ Michelle Malone. 8 p.m. March 9. Blues, roadhouse rock & roll and Georgia soul. $20 to $25.

▪ The Abraham Jam – Billy Jonas, David LaMotte & Dawud Wharnsby. 8 p.m. April 7. A trio of musicians who are Muslim, Jewish and Christian for a one-night concert. $20 to $30

▪ Jon Shain & Wyatt Easterling featuring FJ Ventre. 8 p.m. April 13. Acoustic, folk. $20 to $25.

▪ Gary Hannan & Julianne Ankley with Becca Rae Greene. May 5. $15 to $25. Country music.

▪ Johnny Folsom 4: Live at Folsom Prison. 8 p.m. May 19. $25 to $30.

Triangle Brass Bands Concert

▪ Championship Brass, 4 p.m. March 18, Cary Arts Center. $10

▪ Partnership With Youth. 4 p.m. May 20. With Wind Ensembles from Enloe High School and Ligon Middle. Meymandi Concert Hall.

Triangle Jewish Chorale

▪ Spring concert, “To Everything There is a Season: Music Throughout the Year.” 3 p.m. May 13. Levin Jewish Community Center 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Free admission, donations accepted.

Triangle Wind Ensemble

▪ Music for a Lifetime with East Chapel Hill High School Wind Ensemble. 7 p.m. March 15. Tribute to composer Davis Maslanka. East Chapel Hill High School, 500 Weaver Dairy Road, Chapel Hill. Free.

▪ “A Spanish Spring/Primavera Español.” 7:30 p.m. April 14. $15, or $5 for students and children. Music Director Evan Feldman is joined by Guest Conductor Juan José Navarro, visiting from Spain. Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary.

▪ An American Celebration Concert: “Salute to the Cinema.” 7 p.m. May 27. $26 reserved table seats; $16 lawn seating; $13 for students, seniors, military. Free for 12 and younger. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, Regency Park, Cary.

VOICES

▪ Cantari Concerts à la Française. 3 p.m. March 3. Music by Renaissance and Modern composers with French connections. Chapel of the Cross. 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. $17.

▪ Castles and Cottages, 8 p.m. May 4. English coronation music, British choral gems, Folksongs from Scotland and America. University United Methodist Church, 150 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill.

▪ Flights of Fancy. 7:30 p.m. May 19. Featuring a premiere of new music by composer and former Cantari baritone Jeremy Jennings. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill.

Women’s Voices Chorus

▪ Spring Concert, 3 p.m. May 6, First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St., Durham. With Middle Eastern and Latin American sounds and interpretive dancers on stage. $17 for adults and $7 for students/children.