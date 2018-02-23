Here are our picks for classical concerts and opera – some strings attached

▪ Lawrence Brownlee: March 25, Moeser Auditorium, UNC-Chapel Hill. carolinaperformingarts.org. The renowned African-American tenor has appeared in opera houses around the world, but also has performed for the Supreme Court justices, sung the national anthem at a Steelers/Browns game and has been on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts.” His recital here includes arias, spirituals and show tunes.

▪ “Samson and Delilah”: April 29, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh. ncopera.org. French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ romantic and dramatic opera, based on the well-known Biblical lovers, gets a concert performance from N.C. Opera, starring tenor Carl Tanner and mezzo-soprano Michaela Martens, both Metropolitan Opera regulars.

▪ Emerson String Quartet: May 5, Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University. dukeperformances.duke.edu. The celebrated American string quartet, with nine Grammys and a 52-disc box set to its credit, returns to the Triangle with 20th century quartets by Barber, Webern and Bartók, plus Beethoven’s unusual six-movement Quartet No. 13.

N.C. Symphony concerts

The North Carolina Symphony continues to find creative ways of bringing its lush sound to a variety of unusual programming. Concerts are at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh. For times and tickets, go to ncsymphony.org.

▪ “The Music of Michael Jackson”: March 8. Singer James Delisco and a full band join the orchestra under conductor Martin Herman for an evening of hits, including “I’ll Be There,” “Beat It” and “ABC.”

▪ “Romeo and Juliet”: April 27-28. Actors from the UNC School of the Arts perform a semi-staged production of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, accompanied by the orchestra in music based on the play by Prokofiev, Berlioz, Kabalevsky and others.

▪ “Amadeus”: June 7-8. The orchestra plays the score of the 1984 Academy Award Best Picture winner live while the film is shown on a huge HD screen above the musicians and choir.