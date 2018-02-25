Spring Preview: Your guide to dance performances in the Triangle, from modern to ballet

American Dance Festival

The 85th season will be in and around downtown Durham June 14 to July 21. Details to be announced this spring.

Arts Together

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Rainbow Dance Company Spring Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 2 p.m. March 3. Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave., Cary.

Carolina Ballet

Shows in theaters at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. 919-719-0900 or carolinaballet.com. Tickets start at $32. Times vary.

▪ “Boléro,” March 8-25, Fletcher Opera Theater

▪ “Serenade,” April 26-29, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

▪ “Sleeping Beauty,” May 17-20, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Carolina Performing Arts

Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., UNC-Chapel Hill

919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org Show times and prices vary.

▪ Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan presents “Formosa,” 7:30 p.m. March 6.

▪ Nederlands Dans Theater, 7:30 p.m. March 28 and 29.

Carolina Theatre

309 W. Morgan, St., Durham 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org

▪ Dance Theatre of Harlem, 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets start at $37.48.

Cary Ballet Company

Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary 919-469-4069 or caryballet.com

▪ Spring Works. 7 p.m. March 16; 2 and 7 p.m. March 17. $12.50 to $20

City Ballet Raleigh

▪ Spring Recital, May 11-12, Wakefield High School, 2200 Wakefield Pines Dr, Raleigh.

Duke Performances

Reynolds Industries Theater, Bryan University Center, 125 Science Drive, Durham 919-684-4444 or dukeperformances.duke.org

▪ Dance Heginbotham & Maira Kalman presents “The Principles of Uncertainty.” 8 p.m. March 23 and 24. Tickets are $32 and $38 with discounts for students and 30 and younger.

Durham Independent Dance Artists

▪ An Evening of Dance with Cara Hagan and Paideia. March 2 and 3. Venue TBD.

▪ Ginger Wagg: Frivolous Artist. March 25-26, 29-31. The Fruit, 305 S. Dillart St., Durham.

▪ Ramya Kapadia: Vande Mataram. April. Venue TBD.

▪ “Real.live.people: Again, but this time with feeling.” June 7-10.

The League of Extraordinary Bellydancers present “Geektastic!” that pays homage to Lord of the Rings, Zelda, Star Wars and more. Sebastien Lienard

Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC)

23 Vivian St., Durham 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com

▪ “Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential,” 7:30 p.m. March 22. Tickets start at $45.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E. South St., Raleigh dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

▪ Cirque D’Or: Acrobatics, contortionists, aerial artists. 3 and 8 p.m. March 3. Fletcher Opera Theater. $35 and up.

International Ballet Academy

▪ La Fille Mal Gardée, a ballet appropriate for the family, is presented May 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. Tickets go on sale April 2 at tututix.com/ibacary.

The League of Extraordinary Bellydancers

▪ “Geektastic!” The professional bellydance troupe with a focus on performing geek-themed acts presents performances that pay homage to Lord of the Rings, Zelda, Star Wars and more. 7 p.m. May 5. PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. $16 in advance and $20 at the door. geekbellydancers.com/geektasticstore/

Meredith College Performing Arts

Jones Auditorium, 3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, Meredith College 919-760-2840 or meredith.edu/cultural-arts

▪ DanceWorks, shows April 27 and 29. Times vary.

Writer/performer Marc Bamuthi Joseph weaves together spoken word, contemporary movement and hip-hop in The Living Word Project/peh-LO-tah/ March 28th at Stewart Theatre in Raleigh. Bethanie Hines Photography

NC State University

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh. 919-515-1100, dance.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ Panoramic Dance Project Concert, Stewart Theatre. March 22-23, 8 p.m. $12

▪ NCSU Dance Company Concert, Stewart Theatre. April 12-13, 8 p.m. $14

NC State Live

Stewart Theatre, 2610 Cates Ave, Raleigh. 919-515-1100, live.arts.ncsu.edu

▪ The Living Word Project: /peh-LO-tah/: Writer/performer Marc Bamuthi Joseph weaves together spoken word, contemporary movement and hip-hop. He pairs soccer with performance. 8 p.m. March 28. Stewart Theatre. $26-$31

Raleigh Dance Theatre

Jones Auditorium, Meredith College 919-834-1058, raleighdance@att.net or raleighdance.org

▪ Spring repertoire, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 20. Call or email for tickets.

ShaLeigh Dance Works

▪ Durham Renaissance II at Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham, June 10 at 4:15 p.m. $18. 919-560-3030 or empowerdancestudio.com/recital

▪ A world premiere collaboration between ShaLeigh Dance Works and Elizabeth Corbett, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. June 15-16. Tickets available May 1. 919-560-ARTS or artful.ly/shaleigh-dance-works.

Threehouse Studios

420 West Lakewood, Durham 919-748-3830. 3hstudios.com/omgrown-dancers

▪ OM grown dancers, a contemporary dance company, has its Season 2 world premiere of “ALKHAWF: The Fear” Feb. 23-25 at The Fruit, 305 S. Dillart St., Durham. $22, or $15 for students. Tickets through eventbrite.