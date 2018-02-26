Metallica announces new tour stops, and Raleigh is one of them

Metallica has announced the North American Arena leg of its latest tour, and Raleigh’s PNC Arena is one of the stops.

The band is set to come to Raleigh Jan. 28, 2019 - preceded by a stop in Charlotte this fall, Oct. 22 at Spectrum Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour comes on the heels of their latest album “Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct.” Every ticket includes either a physical or digital copy of the album.

Another promotion is the “Where I May Roam Black Ticket,” which gives you floor access to every show on Metallica’s 2018-19 North American tour. Those go for $598, and only 250 are being sold.

This past Friday, PNC tweeted out a teaser hint video about this announcement, which at least one respondent figured out right away.

Metallica is the latest act to announce a tour stop at PNC Arena way far in advance. Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will play PNC Arena on March 12, 2019.