In this May 9, 2015 file photo, James Hetfield of Metllica performs at Rock in Rio USA in Las Vegas. John Davisson Invision/AP

Metallica announces new tour stops, and Raleigh is one of them

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

February 26, 2018 09:15 AM

Metallica has announced the North American Arena leg of its latest tour, and Raleigh’s PNC Arena is one of the stops.

The band is set to come to Raleigh Jan. 28, 2019 - preceded by a stop in Charlotte this fall, Oct. 22 at Spectrum Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour comes on the heels of their latest album “Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct.” Every ticket includes either a physical or digital copy of the album.

Another promotion is the “Where I May Roam Black Ticket,” which gives you floor access to every show on Metallica’s 2018-19 North American tour. Those go for $598, and only 250 are being sold.

This past Friday, PNC tweeted out a teaser hint video about this announcement, which at least one respondent figured out right away.

Metallica is the latest act to announce a tour stop at PNC Arena way far in advance. Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will play PNC Arena on March 12, 2019.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

