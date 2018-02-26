Joan Baez is retiring from touring, and her schedule has one last stop in NC

Joan Baez is retiring from touring this year, but not before one last go-round, which includes a Triangle date.

The 77-year-old folk-revival icon will play Sept. 29 at Durham Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, the same day her new Joe Henry-produced album “Whistle Down the Wind” is released. Each ticket purchased includes a compact disc or digital copy of the album.

Baez was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, topping a six-decade career.

Folk singer Joan Baez sits at the corner of Haight and Ashbury and serenades hippies and tourists in a spontaneous concert in San Francisco, Calif., on Sept. 22, 1967. Baez is retiring from touring this year, but not before one last go-round, which includes a Triangle date. AP

She talked about her plan to retire from touring in 2018 in a News & Observer interview last summer in advance of her “Four Voices” show at the NC Museum of Art.

“I’m not saying I’ll never sing anymore, which would be silly,” she said. “But this will be a major seismic switch, to not get on the bus three or four times a year and have that be life. There are things about it I’m sure I’ll miss, and a lot of other things I won’t. Fifty-nine years, I’ve been doing this. That’s coo-coo, is what it is! Once in a while I’ll be standing onstage looking out at the audience and thinking, ‘It’s nuts for me to still be up here, and even moreso that you’re still coming to hear it.’”