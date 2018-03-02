Carolina Theatre celebrates animated classics

The Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the Anime-Magic Film Series, a festival of animated classics from around the globe, March 2 to 4.
The films include Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises” (2013), “Ponyo” (2008), “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989), “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004), “Princess Monoke” (1997), Michael Arias’ “Tekkonkinkreet” (2006), Paul Grimault’s “The King and the Mockingbird” (1980), Satoshi Kon’s “Paprika” (2006), Jules Bass’s “Mad Monster Party” (1967), Mamoru Oshii’s “Ghost in the Shell” (1995) and 30th anniversary screenings of Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s “Akira” (1988).
Tickets for individual films are $9.50; a 10-film pass is $80. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights
▪ On March 2, the N.C. Museum of Art is hosting “No Scratches Vinyl Party and Movie,” an event consisting of a Merge Records vinyl sale, food from Pie Pushers Pizza, art by Tedd Anderson, music by Merge DJ and label co-founder Laura Ballance of Superchunk, and a screening of the 2000 cult classic “High Fidelity” starring John Cusack. $18 for museum members, youth 7–18 and college students with ID, $20 for nonmembers. Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ On March 2, The Cary theater will show Jean Renoir’s 1939 classic “The Rules of the Game” at 7 p.m., followed by Jean Delannoy’s 1959 thriller “Maigret and the St. Fiacre Case” at 9 p.m.
On March 3, Tiffany Rhynard’s 2017 documentary “Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America” screens at 7, followed by the 2018 Oscar Nominated Animated Shorts at 9:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., March 3, it’s Agnes Varda Jr.’s 2017 documentary “Faces Places,” followed by the Cary’s Red Carpet Party for the 2018 Academy Awards broadcast at 8 p.m. (There will be an encore of “Faces Places” at 2 p.m., March 8.)
On March 6, it’s the “Motion for Pictures Screening Series,” a program of short films from across the globe, at 7 p.m. On March 8, Sean Baker’s 2017 drama “The Florida Project” is at 7 p.m., followed by Craig Gillespie’s 2017 biopic “I, Tonya” at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except the Oscars event, which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On March 4 and 7, Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” will screen at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 in Morrisville at 1:45 and 6:15 p.m. Details: flashbackcinema.net.
▪ On March 5, at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s Cine-East (China) series is featuring Zanbo Zhang’s 2015 documentary “The Road” at the Rubenstein Arts Center. On March 7, the AMI (Art of the Moving Image) Showcase will present Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi cult classic “Blade Runner” at the same venue. Both films start at 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
