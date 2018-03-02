Our picks for the best folk, Americana and bluegrass shows this month

March is the month of fine music, and the wearin’ o’ the green. Here are some of the month’s notable events:

Molly Tuttle

While bluegrass music is dominated by an aging audience of baby boomers and beyond, Molly Tuttle is refreshingly millennial, and an artist of supreme gifts. Tuttle, an award-winning singer, songwriter and banjoist, is also a first-rate flat-picking guitarist. She was named IBMA Guitar Player of the Year in 2017, the first woman to win the award. On March 2, Tuttle brings her music and charm to Fletcher Theater for a PineCone-sponsored show.

The details: March 2, 7:30 p.m. Fletcher Opera Theater, 2. E. South St., Raleigh. $25.75 -$33.25. 919-664-8302 or pinecone.org/events/molly-tuttle.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Town Mountain

Grounded in the spirited music of Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, Asheville’s Town Mountain also draws upon classic country and counterculture heroes Grateful Dead. With their smartly crafted songs and sparkling instrumental drive, they’ve earned fans across the acoustic spectrum, from Ryman Auditorium to Americana fests.

The details: March. 9. 8 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. $12-$15. 336-525-2314 or hawriverballroom.com.

Local legends

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of music from Bob Vasile (Pratie Heads), Jack Herrick (Red Clay Ramblers) and Jane Peppler (Mappamundi).

The details: March 17, 5 p.m. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Free. 919-901-0875 or motorcomusic.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 with an evening of music from three local legends, including Jack Herrick of the Red Clay Ramblers, at Motorco in Durham. 2012 News & Observer File Photo - Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Del McCoury

The late, great Woody Guthrie left his family some 3,000 poems. Sorting through the poems, Guthrie’s daughter, Nora, recognized them as potential songs. She sent a sample to bluegrass legend Del McCoury, asking him to set them to music. The result is “Del and Woody,” a 12-song CD collaboration between Guthrie and the Del McCoury Band. Hear these gems when Carolina Performing Arts brings McCoury’s band, which includes his sons Ronnie and Rob, to Chapel Hill.

The details: March 23, 8 p.m. Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, UNC. $25 and up. $10 for students. 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org.

Delta Rae

Americana favorite Delta Rae has come a long way from its home in Durham to land gigs at such prestigious festivals as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. Recognized by NPR, The New York Times and Rolling Stone, Delta Rae is a band on the rise.

The details: March 31, 8 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh. $25. 919-821-4111 or deltarae.com.