Mat Kearney sets his own path and pushes the envelope

Rolling Stone panned Mat Kearney’s 2006 major label debut “Nothing Left to Lose," which combined brooding rock with the hazy undercurrents of hip-hop.
“They basically said that you can’t do that and now the irony is that everyone is doing it,” Kearney says. “How funny is that?"
Kearney, 39, who will perform Monday at the Ritz, is compelled to do things differently. “Crazytalk,” Kearney’s sixth and latest album, will drop May 4, not long after his tour ends.
“I know most recording artists tour behind their album but I am releasing a bunch of singles over the next few weeks,” Kearney says while calling from Omaha, Neb . “I can’t help but do things my own way.”
While growing up in Eugene, Ore., Kearney admired David Bowie. During his teenage years, he discovered Beck. The Thin White Duke and the celebrated recording artist from Los Angeles’ hip Silver Lake neighborhood are sonic mavericks.
“When you listen to a Bowie or a Beck record, they are constantly changing and I love that,” Kearney says. “It’s not like they’re Ray Lamontagne, who stays in roots rock. Don’t get me wrong, I love Ray but I don’t want to be like that. There are a lot of great recording artists, like Jack White and Jack Johnson, who stay confined inside a very small box but I’m more like Bon Iver, who recorded an album with programmed drums, and the next record was totally organic. I get that.”
Kearney’s new material is all over the place. His latest batch of tunes combine classic Nashville songwriting with electronic elements. Kearney tabbed Austrian producer Filous and electronic producer Afsheen to help with the album.
“I wanted to take a chance with these guys who are pushing the envelope,” Kearney says. “Filous has this cool organic way about him, and Afsheen is this fascinating young artist. I had a blast with these guys. The sounds that we came up with are a contrast.”
It’s always been that way for Kearney, who listened to James Taylor followed by A Tribe Called Quest as a teenager.
“Those recording artists are so different and that’s such a cool thing,” Kearney says. “The problem in this country is people gravitate toward one genre and that’s what they embrace. I don’t understand that. If you hit me with Bell Biv Devoe meets country, well, I like the sound of that concept.”
Kearney is flourishing, thanks to taking control of his career. “Crazytalk” is his first independent release.
“It’s been awesome going indie,” Kearney says. “I don’t need to be on a major label. I love not having to walk into a specific radio person’s office to try to convince someone to play my songs. At the end of the day, it’s more work, but I’ve discovered that I like to get my hands dirty. I love coming up with concepts for videos and marketing plans. I’m my own person. No matter what you think of my new songs, it’s my vision. This is all me.”
Comic icon Ricky Gervais raved about the nostalgic and earnest tunes Kearney has written. “This singer-songwriter does spoken word, which sounds like French hip-hop,” Gervais gushed.
“It’s cool whenever you get good feedback, especially when it’s from someone you respect,” Kearney says. “I love it when I hear good things from fans and my family.”
Last year Kearney’s wife gave birth to their first child. “My daughter and my wife mean everything to me,” Kearney says. “I love music but I love my family so much. My wife and daughter inspire me to write songs, songs that aren’t going to sound like everybody else’s songs.”
