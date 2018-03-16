J. Roddy Walston and the Business are breaking through in an ever-changing rock and roll world

J. Roddy Walston and the Business are in the peculiar position of breaking through as a rock band in a world where rock bands may be considered out of fashion in the modern day music landscape.
It's a feeling that Walston says is beginning to grow more with each passing year. He first picked up on the rock evolution while playing overseas a few years back, but it's starting to show itself more in this country as well, Walston said in a phone interview during a break in the band's tour, which will bring them to Raleigh's Lincoln Theatre March 16.
"To be honest with you, when we play music festivals now, there are just less and less acts that even play instruments these days," the singer says. "The thought is beginning to catch on (in America) now, but we began noticing whenever we would play shows in Europe two or three years ago, if you had guitars in your band you were considered a 'heritage act.'"
He said he compares this to the world of classical music, which is wife, classically trained opera singer Sarah Kate Walston, lives in.
"Where people just dive deeper and deeper into things like technique and training to perfect what they do, and going into debt over that pursuit," he said. "It's this amazing thing that humans have discovered how to do. But at some point, does it just go away? Do we keep it alive, as some sort of living museum type of thing? When the interest and money involved dwindles, and with the speed involved in today's internet culture, I can't help but wonder if guitar-and-drums based music may just dwindle away within the next 10 years. It's amazing to me how little interest kids seem to have in loud, aggressive music right now."
If that reads a little more open than most observations you see from entertainers, welcome to a conversation with Walston. Talking with the frontman for the Business is effortless, as he feels refreshingly unrehearsed when promoting the band's upcoming show. If ATO Records — their record label and distributor of Walston's 2017 release "Destroyers of the Soft Life" — sent the singer any talking points when out on the road, he must have not opened the attachments on that particular email.
When discussing the countless interviews he's done for the current tour, as well as a recent "Ask Me Anything (AMA)" on Reddit alongside a special Valentine's Day release he had just wrapped up promoting, he doesn't sugarcoat his response.
"I'm handy — I wouldn't say I'm a stupid person, you know? — and there are many, many days where I can't help but think, 'Had I put the 80-hour weeks I have put into music into any normal profession, I would be top of the food chain right now,'" he says with a laugh. "I consider (having a musical career) to be living a dream, not necessarily living the dream."
The Tennessee native has been based out of the Mid-Atlantic area for much of his music career. Like many, the move was predicated by love, with its final destination being Richmond, Va. There, Walston settled with wife, Sarah, for the type of rustic living even those who proclaim they wish to live "off the grid" wouldn't picture for themselves.
"I ended up following (my future wife) out of the state, first to Baltimore with a whole band, but slowly ... well, we were 21 at the time, and I'm 36 now, so band members started leaving after making responsible decisions about their futures," he said. "(We) ended up drifting down to Richmond, where her family had a little cabin on the back of their property there; it had electricity, but it didn't have running water, and for heat it had a wood burning stove. They offered it to us for free, and that was exactly the budget we had, so that's how Richmond was chosen to set up shop in."
Perhaps that kind of cabin life explains both the energy that the frontman's live shows have become known for, featuring Walston's vocal talents while raucously playing an upright piano, as well as his predication for telling the truth about life on the road.
Life within a band is no picnic either, especially one which has seen as much turnover as the Business has since first forming among friends in 2002. Members have come and gone in that time, and with the singer being so open about the difficulties life on the road bring with it, one can't help but wonder if he was ever tempted to follow suit at some point along the outfit's professional journey.
Walston blows out a long, steady stream of air tiredly, then answers, "It's definitely one of those things where it can be exhausting sometimes. "Between the last record (2013's breakthrough "Essential Tremors," which featured hits "Heavy Bells" and "Take It As It Comes") and the new one, we took some time off," he said.
"I think the great thing about being a musician as a job is that, at some level, it is whatever you make of it. Whether that's how you interact with the members in your band, or what subjects you write about in your songs, it's fluid. I think that's what drives me to do it, that I haven't reached the point where I'm thinking that I'm stuck. Creatively, even surprisingly vocally, I'm better than I was even five years ago."
Details
Who: J. Roddy Walston and the Business, with opening act The Glorious Sons
When: 9 p.m., March 16
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh
Cost: $15
Info: 919-821-4111 or LincolnTheatre.com
