When it comes to New Politics' music, nothing is lost in translation

When New Politics was searching for a name for the band’s fourth and latest album, the name “Lost in Translation” was bandied about. Because even though two of the three members of the Danish band New Politics have lived in the United States for some time, occasionally some of their words get mixed up.
“It was obvious,” drummer Louis Vecchio says about the album name while calling from Phoenix, Ariz. “So we went with it.”
But when it comes to the sonic side of New Politics, nothing is lost in translation. The band often echoes the sound that emanated from American music a quarter-century ago. The pop-punk trio was obviously weaned on music from the Clinton era.
Never miss a local story.
“There’s no doubt about that,” Vecchio said. “I grew up in Long Island and was all over it. It impacted me and David and Soren (Hansen), even though they grew up in Copenhagen. Not only can you hear it in our music, it’s something that we’ll never deny. When I was a teenager I fell in love with grunge. I was so into Nirvana and Pearl Jam. So many great bands came out of Seattle, and their songs still hold up today.”
Each of the band’s albums has bits of the ‘90s in the mix but New Politics moves in a different direction each time out. There are elements of electronic and tribal during "Lost in Translation," which was released in October.
“We continue to move on,” Vecchio says. “We’re maturing. We see life differently than we did when we made our first album (in 2010). We’re trying different things, but there still is that ‘90s edge in the mix, which we don’t apologize for. For anyone who hasn’t seen us, they should know we bring that energy bands had during the ‘90s. Anything goes at our shows. It’s wild and unpredictable.
"When you look back at what bands from that era did at shows, it’s pretty remarkable. You never knew what Eddie Vedder would do. It was intense. We’re all about bringing that intensity. Expect the kind of show that you don’t typically see these days.”
But don’t expect vocalist-guitarist David Boyd to render one malaprop when the band performs at the Lincoln Theatre.
“David will sometimes misuse words but it’s not all that often,” Vecchio says. “The truth is that David and Soren speak better English than me, which isn’t that difficult to do.”
While the language issue is settled, the band members are scattered in where they live, which occasionally can be a challenge. The group initially was based in Brooklyn. Vecchio remains in New York but Boyd moved to Atlanta and Hansen relocated to Nashville.
“We don’t see each other as much when we’re not on tour,” Vecchio says. “But thanks to technology, we can write when we’re apart. We’re also quick, cheap flights from one another. It’s not that big of a deal to hop on a plane to Nashville. We’ll continue to create even though the situation has changed. We want to take this to another level.”
Details
Who: New Politics
When: 7:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh
Tickets: $25
Info:919-821-4111 or lincolntheatre.com
Comments