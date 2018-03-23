Skillet stays authentic to their faith, their fans and themselves

The title of Winter Jam indicates there are just a few chances — one season, really — to attend the largest tour in Christian music.
Winter Jam features roughly four hours of music and prayer without a true admission cost; a $15 donation per person is suggested, but not required.
Making the musical slate has become a major achievement in many Christian artists' careers. Being a featured performer on the traveling festival of faith symbolizes — even to those who don't closely follow the contemporary Christian music industry — that these are major players.
Skillet needs no such introduction to those who live further inside the world of secular music. Many rock bands who came before them shied away from publicly discussing their faith once mainstream attention came their way.
But Skillet, the hard rockers headlining the Winter Jam stop March 24 at Raleigh's PNC Arena, responded to the pushback from the gatekeepers of modern rock with an unmovable belief that a fanbase was waiting for them.
"There was a lot of pressure to act like we had never been involved in the Christian music world, and avoid interviews and gigs that would highlight our faith," said singer John Cooper, who, alongside wife and backing vocalist, Korey Cooper, leads the band.
"We just realized that we had to be who we are, not become ashamed of where we came from, and not to allow others to make us embarrassed to the point that we know longer acknowledged our Christian music roots," John Cooper said. "Some of the other acts who crossed over to mainstream music have chosen not to remain within Christian music, and I'm not going to do that. I think the reason that we're able to successfully maintain fanbases within both avenues is because of the authenticity, that we readily remember where we came from."
That's led music fans, those who might not be open to Christian music, to accept them as artists, he said.
"It makes the band 'real' to them: it's not a schtick, it's not a novelty, and in the end they believe the music a little bit more," he said.
One listen to Skillet, whether live or a recording, and it becomes clear that there is no schtick at all. Skillet is one of the most successful hard rock bands to break onto mainstream rock radio in the burgeoning 21st century with their 2015 single "Monster."
The song was recognized in early 2016 as the biggest digital single in the history of Christian music with more 2.6 million sales at that time.
The force of their music — as well as the volume in which it is frequently played at — has led would-be naysayers who would normally accuse the group of being sheep in wolves clothing to recognize they're legitimate. Sharing stages with and holding their own with such metal luminaries as Korn and Stone Sour is another mark in the affirmative column.
Still, for all the time that Skillet has spent touring the world with lesser-known bands, their heart seems to remain within the world of Winter Jam. The current Jam tour is their fourth outing with the rolling festival in 10 years. In that time, they've had to become pros at playing for an audience who may be there for another act – the festival also contains entertainers as varied as hip-hop artists to comedians – as well as some who wonder why these kids have to play their music so blasted loud.
"You're there to win over those other fans, and you put on the best show that you can," the singer said. "As a headliner, you have a responsibility to put on a great show. It's good to know that there are really talented people onstage all night. We just do our show like we normally would. There's pyrotechnics, it's loud, and it's definitely a rock show when we're onstage. It's probably a little loud for some folks, but we just try to be ourselves anywhere we go, and play our music. We haven't really had to change too many things, which is pretty nice."
Cooper said the show is affordable for an event the size of Winter Jam.
"Tickets to most shows are expensive these days, and people don't have a whole lot of extra money, so most families can actually afford to come to Winter Jam for a huge night of entertainment,” he said. “It's something that we love to be involved with."
Details
Who: Winter Jam 2018 featuring Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, comedian John Crist, KB, hosts Newsong and Jordan Feliz. Pre-Jam artists include Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope and Westover and evangelist Nick Hall.
When: 6 p.m. March 24
Where: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh
Cost: No tickets required. Suggested donation of $15 at the door. General admission seating.
Info: 919-861-2300 or ThePNCArena.com
