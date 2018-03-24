Lucius is in demand, and a collaboration with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters is just the beginning

Pink Floyd founder and frontman Roger Waters gushed about the band Lucius during an interview with The Washington Post last year.
“I Googled them and I found ‘Go Home,’ which is a fantastic song, and I thought, ‘Wow, these girls have huge talent," he told the Post.
It doesn’t get much better than having an icon on the level of Waters sing your praises. Even better, the rock star legend hired Lucius vocalists Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe to sing back up during his “Us + Them” tour that year.
"At first it was a little intimidating meeting and then working with someone like Roger Waters,” Laessig says while calling from Dallas. “But now it’s all very normal. I’ve always loved Pink Floyd and his solo work but to work with him is just incredible. But now we’re friends and it’s cool.”
Never miss a local story.
Aside from admiring their voices, Waters was impressed with vocalist-keyboardists Laessig and Wolfe’s theatricality. The tandem have adopted a synchronous style — their hair, outfits and manner match.
“Jess comes from a theater background,” Laessig says. “We thought it would be fun and great for the audience if we added that element.”
The touch is unique. It’s a nice complement to Lucius’ music — melodic indie rock that ranges from celebratory to poignant. Lucius is adept at going from folky to dance pop on the dime.
“Jess and I write songs that touch both ends of the spectrum,” Laessig says. “It’s much more interesting to us not to repeat ourselves. If we’re having fun, we believe our audience is having a good time as well.”
Lucius, who will perform March 24 at the Carolina Theatre, is touring behind “Nudes,” which was released March 2. The acoustic album — their third after "Wildewoman" and "Good Grief" — is comprised of originals, covers and some new songs.
“Once more, it’s a project that’s across the board,” Laessig says. “That’s what we do.”
There are covers of Tame Impala’s “Eventually,” Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line” and a version of “Goodnight Irene,” which was a hit for Leadbelly. Waters guests on the latter.
“Roger returned the favor,” Laessig says. “We’re thrilled he’s part of the album.”
Wilco guitarist Nels Cline plays on the band’s initial single, the catchy “Million Dollar Secret.”
“We completed the project in two days at Electric Lady Studios,” Laessig says. “It happened quickly. That’s the way we like to work. It’s good we’re that way since we like to stay busy.”
After their tour ends, Laessig and Wolfe will go on the road once more with Waters. It seems as if they’re always working with a high profile recording artist. David Byrne, Jeff Tweedy and Mavis Staples are just some of the other legendary figures they’ve joined in the studio.
“We’ve been incredibly fortunate,” Laessig says. “It’s a dream come true.”
Laessig and Wolfe met at Berklee College of Music in Boston in 2003. Two years later Lucius was formed.
However, the band, which also includes guitarist Peter Lalish and drummer Dan Molad, didn’t get going until 2012.
“We started out in New York and lived together in a great space,” Laessig says. “It was conducive for creativity. There was a Steinway grand piano in the living room and all of these vintage organs. It inspired us.”
Laessig and Wolfe aren’t hurting for inspiration these days, only time.
“We have so much going on but it’s a good thing,” Laessig says. “I would rather be crazy busy like we are than idle. It won’t be long before we have a follow-up for ‘Nudes.’ We’re excited about the future but we’re trying to enjoy the present, which is amazing.”
Details
Who: Lucius, Ethan Gruska will open
When: 8 p.m. March 24
Where: Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Durham
Tickets: $20, $25 and $30
Info: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org
Comments