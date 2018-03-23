How to see "Coming to America" and other retro classics on the big screen

On March 23, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of ‘80s favorites as part of the Retrotreasures series. First up, there’s a 30th anniversary screening of John Landis’ comedy cult classic “Coming To America,” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. That’s followed by Joel Silberg’s “Breakin’” (1984), starring Lucinda Dickey, Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quinones and Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers. The double bill begins at 7 and admission is $9.
On March 26, the theater hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival, a program of action, environmental and adventure short films presented by REI. 7 p.m. $15.50. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights
▪ On March 23, the Cary Theater is screening James Franco’s 2017 comedy drama “The Disaster Artist” at 7 p.m., followed by Brett Morgen’s 2017 documentary “Jane” at 9:15 p.m.
There will be encore showings of “The Disaster Artist” on March 24, at 9 p.m., and March 29, at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Encores of “Jane” will be shown March 24 at 7 p.m., March 25, at 2 p.m., and March 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On March 23, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting a screening of Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic “Young Frankenstein,” starring Gene Wilder, Teri Garr, Peter Boyle, and Marty Feldman. Doors open at 5:30, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 ($2 for museum members). Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
▪ On March 25 and 28, Jim Henson and Frank Oz’s 1982 fantasy adventure “The Dark Crystal” will be screened at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.
▪ On March 28, at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s Film in Theory series is presenting Gus Van Sant’s 2007 crime drama “Paranoid Park” at the Film Theater at the Rubenstein Arts Center. An in-depth discussion is at 7 p.m. Free. (6:30 dinner precedes the film. RSVP to nathan.l.smith@duke.edu.) Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
