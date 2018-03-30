Our live music picks of the month for country, folk and Americana

As the weather warms, the concert season heats up. Here are some prime choices to satisfy your musical desires, from classic country to Grammy-winning Americana, Cajun, bluegrass and blues.





Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash, the daughter of the legendary Man in Black, grew up surrounded by country music royalty. A tour bus and the Grand Ole Opry were her playgrounds, and the musical friends of her father, Johnny Cash, were her role models. Her No. 1 single, “Seven Year Ache,” produced by then-husband Rodney Crowell, began a string of hit albums, including “King’s Record Shop” (1987) and “Interiors” (1990). On April 3, Cash and her husband/musical partner John Leventhal bring her intelligent, literary, Grammy-winning song poems to Raleigh.

The details: 8 p.m. April 3, Fletcher Opera Theater, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $37-$53. 919-996-8700 or dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

The Malpass Brothers

Retrobilly duo, The Malpass Brothers, are the closest thing to Nashville’s Golden Age since the passing of Merle Haggard in 2016. In fact, Haggard took a liking to the Goldsboro siblings and invited them to record at his California ranch. This followed a productive association with Hank Williams Sr.’s former pedal steel player, Don Helms. With their carefully textured coifs and colorful Nudie-like suits, the Malpass boys look the music they sing, from honky-tonk classics to Louvin Brothers standards and old-time gospel.

The details: 7:30 p.m. April 6, Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St., Holly Springs. $36 Adults, $30 Seniors (60+), $24 Students (21 & under). 919-567-4000 or hollyspringsnc.us

Beausoleil

Since forming in 1975, Louisiana’s Beausoleil has become one of the world’s most popular traditional Cajun and Zydeco ensembles. The Grammy-winning combo, fronted by National Endowment of the Arts Fellow, Michael Doucet on fiddle, has performed on “Prairie Home Companion” and appeared in “The Big Easy” and other films.

The details: 8 p.m. April 13. ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. $30 for public. 919-929-2787 or artscenterlive.org

Jon Shain and Wyatt Easterling

Finger Style guitarist Jon Shain and producer/songwriter/guitarist Wyatt Easterling are among the cream of the Triangle's bumper crop of musical talent. Shain’s new CD, “Getting’ Handy with the Blues,” is a tribute to blues great, W.C. Handy. Easterling, formerly a Nashville-based songwriter, enjoyed chart success with his latest, “Divining Rod.” The two artists share a double-bill at The Cary heater. Bassist FJ Ventre will accompany.





The details: 8 p.m. April 13. The Cary, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. $15-$25. 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com

The Savoy Family Cajun Band

Led by National Endowment of the Arts Fellow Marc Savoy, the Savoy Family Cajun Band is among the most heralded members of Louisiana’s traditional music community. Marc Savoy (accordion) is joined by his wife, Ann, and sons, Joel and Wilson. Born and raised in the musical ecosystem of Eunice, La., accordion builder and player Marc appeared in the PBS series “American Roots.” Ann, an award-winning documentarian, wrote the definitive “Cajun Music, A Reflection of a People.” Joel’s pedigree includes a stint in the Pine Leaf Boys, while Wilson lent his talents to the popular Red Stick Ramblers. Spirited and innovative, the family band honors its roots without stifling their creative impulses.

The details: April 19. Pre-show reception 6:30 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. with Q&A to follow. Daniels Auditorium, NC. Museum of History, 5. Edenton St., Raleigh. $15 for general public. Free for PineCone members. 919-664-8302 or pinecone.org.

Tift Merritt

From Raleigh to Nashville to Paris and back, Tift Merritt has been a singer-songwriter on the move. A Grammy nomination for her 2002 debut album, “Bramble Rose,” and follow-up, “Tambourine,” brought her national acclaim in the pages of the Wall Street Journal, New Yorker, and Time. Now, Merritt is on the roster of Hillsborough’s Yep Roc Records with her newly released “Stitch of the World” and a vinyl reissue of “Bramble Rose.”

The details: 8 p.m. April 20. Memorial Hall, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill, on the UNC campus. Tickets start at $25. 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org

Songs from the Road Band

In 2017, Charles Humphrey grabbed his bass and songs and stepped away from the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers to launch a full-time version of Songs from the Road Band. Touring in support of its debut CD, ”Traveling Show,” the progressive Asheville-based quintet hits the road to bring its songs to the 10th annual North Carolina Cuegrass Festival in Raleigh. Featuring music and barbecue, the day-long festival also features Barefoot Bluegrass, Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band and more.

The details: noon to 6 p.m. April 21. The Pit Authentic Barbecue, 328 W. Davie St., Raleigh. $5-$20. 919-890-4500 or cuegrass.com