Beyoncé and Jay-Z aren't coming to North Carolina — yet. But they're getting closer.

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z announced dates earlier this month for their highly anticipated "On the Run II" tour, no dates near North Carolina were to be found.

The closest you could see the superstar duo is Washington, D.C., on July 27-28.

A new round of dates were announced today, and the first couple of hip-hop are at least stopping in the Carolinas. They'll be in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 21.

Friday is the on-sale date for the show at the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

To save you the trouble, we mapped it out, and it's about 3 hours and 22 minutes from downtown Raleigh to the home of the Gamecocks.

Beyoncé's last Triangle appearance came in May 2016, with her "Formation" tour at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium. Despite persistent storms, the show went on.