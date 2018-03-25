Combining dance with soccer proves to be a "metaphor for our spinning globe"

Marc Bamuthi Joseph is a theatrical performer and creator with a penchant for soccer. For Joseph, soccer, or futbol as it's known most everywhere in the world, is a metaphor for how we try to live in this world.

“I’ve loved soccer all my life,” said Joseph, 40, in a telephone interview from San Francisco. There, he oversees the performing arts program at the contemporary Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

His latest work is called “/peh-LO-tah/,” which means ball in Spanish. His company of five performers, including Joseph himself, will present the piece at North Carolina State University’s Stewart Theatre March 28.

The approximately 70-minute, multimedia piece includes spoken word, dance, music and video. It focuses on the intersection of sports and money, the attributes of soccer versus basketball, and what freedom means both on and off the field.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When writing his latest work, Joseph, a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Haiti, set out to tackle a host of geopolitical issues.

“The piece seems to take on the headlines,” he acknowledges.

Named by Dance Magazine last year as one of the most influential people in dance today, Joseph isn’t afraid to challenge the world with stories, dance, theater, poetry, rap, hip-hop and what he describes as “black joy.”

Although he began creating “/peh-LO-tah/” during former President Obama’s presidency, he premiered the piece two weeks after President Donald Trump was elected.

Joseph’s work may have begun with soccer but, he said, “It’s more about the whole world, about the spinning ball.”

The work, he explains, is a “metaphor for our spinning globe.”

“I’m just the guy,” Joseph continued as he described how he pays taxes and has a 12-year-old daughter, his wife teaches kindergarten and first grade, and he has two dogs .





He’s 40 and approaching the second half of his life and wonders what he wants for his kids. His 16-year-old son is learning how to drive a car, which brings up all sorts of questions.

“I’ve been thinking not only about soccer but the love of freedom,” Joseph said.

As for his son, “He thinks that driving and the mobility that it gives him is a new kind of freedom.” Yet, Joseph worries. What happens to “a male in a brown body”? Will his son become a suspect or worse?

Marc Bamuthi Joseph is a theatrical performer and creator with a penchant for soccer. Last year, Joseph was named a 2017 TED Global Fellow and by Dance Magazine as one of the most influential people in dance today. Bethanie Hines Photography

Joseph grew up in Queens, New York, in an age of hip-hop. He played soccer in youth leagues and then varsity in high school. He continued to play at Morehead College in Atlanta. Both his parents, he said, loved the sport.





It was Joseph’s mother, though, who launched his performing career at the age of five when he began to appear in commercials. Joseph eventually took a few dance classes and soon went on to be an understudy for Savion Glover on Broadway’s “The Tap Dance Kid.” It was Glover, Joseph added, who gave him his first rap tape.





Last year, Joseph was named a 2017 TED Global Fellow.

“I think we need to have conversations on a human level, face-to-face honest conversations," he said.

“/peh-LO-tah/" will take audiences from the United States to the World Cup venues of South Africa and Brazil on to Haiti. Stacy Printz is the choreographer. Musical composition is by Tommy Shepherd, and direction is by Michael John Garcés.





“The piece is very physical," Joseph said. "Dance is really my first love before language. I think sweat is a poetic instrument."

Marc Bamuthi Joseph's “/peh-LO-tah/" will take audiences from the United States to the World Cup venues of South Africa and Brazil on to Haiti. Bethanie Hines Photography

Joseph’s dance is autobiographical in large part, he said, because he sees the stakes as personal, his responsibility to help get his kids through life. Autobiography makes his work easier for the audience to relate to.





“For audiences, they’re allowed to feel something because I’m allowed to feel something. Ultimately, what we want to do is both provoke and encourage empathy.”

In addition to the performance, Joseph’s troupe also offers futbol clinics for youth that include soccer clinics, site-specific performances and art-making.





Refusing to call himself a dancer, Joseph said, “I’m a poet and I write poems for my body.”

He doesn’t shy away, he said, in his soccer piece from the idea of taking a knee or confronting recent mass shootings.

“I think that our piece is a really good instrument to help instigate these conversations," he said. "I don’t believe there’s anything that we say that is deeply offensive. Certainly, we have questions.





“Politics, culture, athletics, all these things exist in the world,” Joseph said. “Sport and culture could and should exist on the same plane. It’s a fascinating time. It’s impossible to ignore the gravity or, perhaps, the volatility of it…. The reason all of that is relevant is the World Cup is going to start in three months in Russia.”

Details

What: Marc Bamuthi Joseph’s “/peh-LO-tah/”

Where: N.C. State University’s Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh

When: 8 p.m. March 28. A post-show discussion with Marc Bamuthi Joseph and his company will follow the performance.

Tickets: $26-31. $6.50 for students

Info: 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu