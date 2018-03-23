The Durham Bulls will host "Stranger Things Night" July 13 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with uniforms inspired by the "Stranger Things" character of Dustin Henderson.
The creators of "Stranger Things" were raised in Durham. The Durham Bulls want to say 'thank you.''

By David Menconi

dmenconi@newsobserver.com

March 23, 2018 03:48 PM

Durham

"Stranger Things" is coming to the ballpark.

The Durham Bulls baseball team will show some love to the acclaimed Netflix television series — and their Durham-born creators — with "Stranger Things Night." It happens July 13 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

"Stranger Things" will permeate that night's game against the Charlotte Knights, starting with the Bulls' uniforms — specially designed to mimic the backpack-and-ballcap attire of Dustin Henderson, one of the show's key characters.

It will also extend throughout the stadium with references and promotions based on waffles, Demogorgons, Christmas lights and other props and plot devices from the show. There will be fireworks, and an '80s-themed soundtrack.

While "Stranger Things" is set in the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins, Durham references feature prominently in the show.

The show is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers. They graduated from Jordan High School in Durham.

It's been nominated for Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards. Season 3 is expected to begin filming this spring.

Game tickets are $7.99. The Durham Bulls season begins April 5. Go to durhambulls.com.

The Duffer Brothers, born and raised in Durham, drop quite a few Durham-area references in the Emmy-winning hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things” that they write, direct and produce. Chuck LiddyVideo produced by John Hansen

Menconi: 919-829-4759, @NCDavidMenconi

