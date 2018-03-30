Kevin Hart is at the top of his game, and he's coming to Raleigh

When Kevin Hart isn’t on a film set or delivering stand-up, the energetic comic is in his hometown watching his beloved Philadelphia 76ers.

“It’s a great time to be a Sixers fan,” Hart said before a recent game.





It’s also a great time to be fan of Hart’s comedy. The star of such films as “The Upside,” “Central Intelligence” and “Jumanji,” is arguably the hottest comic on the circuit, with apologies to Dave Chappelle.

The diminutive Hart looms large in the world of entertainment. The self-deprecating humorist became the first stand-up comic to sell out a stadium, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

“That is one of my career highlights,” Hart says. “There’s no doubt about that.”

To put that in perspective, it’s rare for a comic to headline an arena. Hart, who will perform April 1 at Raleigh's PNC Arena, is a different animal.

Not every comic is disciplined. But Hart, much like the NBA stars he watches and sometimes high fives from his front row seat in Philly, is a physical fitness maniac.

Hart hits the gym before the sun rises.

“You have to be in the best physical shape to be able to do what I do,” Hart says.

The affable Hart has appeared in more than a dozen movies and is on the road cracking wise during down time.

Part of what makes Hart so unique is his experience. Hart came of age via a hard scrabble existence in Philadelphia. His father was a drug addict. Hart worked not to emulate his dad, successfully navigating an impoverished neighborhood.

Comic-actor Tracy Morgan, who grew up in New York’s bleak Bronx section, can relate.

“When you are raised in an area where people are poor and there are drugs, it’s difficult,” Morgan says. “Being funny is all you got. To avoid getting into gangs or into fights, being funny helps you get by or in some cases it helps you have a career.”

“Night School” is Hart’s next film, which will hit screens in September.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate,” Hart says.

When Hart isn’t performing, you’ll know he’ll be watching his Sixers.

“I’ll always be at their games if I can,” Hart says. “I love watching this team. Who wouldn’t want to watch the Sixers?”

Details

Who: Kevin Hart

When: 7 p.m. April 1

Where: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Tickets: $35 to $150

Info: 919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com