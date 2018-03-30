Dylan LeBlanc is sending a message with each album. He wants them to stand the test of time.

It was evident early in Dylan LeBlanc’s life that he would become a musician.
The Louisiana native was exposed to a professional music setting as a child. His father, singer-songwriter-guitarist James LeBlanc, is a longtime Muscle Shoals sessions player. It was common for Dylan to watch his father play in the studio and at clubs and bars.
“When you’re immersed in that environment, either you’re into it or not,” LeBlanc said. “I was really into it. I loved everything about watching my dad make and play music.”
By the time LeBlanc was 11, he was crafting songs, and within four years, he was performing regularly in Louisiana.
“I wanted to write and perform so badly,” LeBlanc says. “I was so passionate about it and I still am. There is nothing I would rather do than make music. I felt that way before I was a teenager.”
LeBlanc, 27, came of age in the post-grunge era but embraced rock, country and blues from the ‘70s.
“I was always attracted to rock and roll, and that has had a huge impact on my music," he said. "I grew up loving Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Faces. Their music means more to me than much of what is contemporary.”
The soft-spoken songwriter is adept at writing poignant and melancholy songs. His first two albums, 2010’s “Paupers Field” and 2012’s “Cast the Same Shadow” are primarily comprised of pretty but bleak songs.
“When you make music, little bits of who you are come out and that’s what has come out of me,” LeBlanc says. “That was me when those albums came out. I think I changed a bit.”
“Cautionary Tale," LeBlanc’s latest, is still filled with sad songs but it's sonically upbeat, particularly the baroque “Roll the Dice.” LeBlanc’s high croon is reminiscent of Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, and his songwriting style is reminiscent of Neil Young.
“Neil Young probably has had a bigger effect on me than anyone,” LeBlanc said. “His music stills stands up, and that’s my hope for my material. I hope my songs stand the test of time 40 years from now. I’m sending a message with each album. With 'Cautionary Tale' it’s about your inner being and hoping for inner change.”
LeBlanc, who will perform April 4 at the Cat’s Cradle Backroom, is working on a new album. The fresh material finds LeBlanc moving in another direction.
“I’m making a more upbeat record,” LeBlanc says. “I’m pretty happy, and maybe that’s why I’m making such an album. I love rock and roll. It’s feel-good music, and I want to give people something else, something more positive. I think it’s a natural progression. We’ll see how it goes.”
LeBlanc’s father was in and out of his life throughout his childhood but the two are close these days.
“My dad was my hero since I was little,” LeBlanc says. “I was fascinated by him and his guitar. I wanted to do what he did. I remember how it was early on with my dad. He would teach me a chord and if I didn’t get it right, it would aggravate him.
"But things are different now. We hang out and it’s great. I love how honest he is with me about my music. I love his feedback. I want to be like him, in that I want to grow as a musician and to be able to do this for as long as I can. It’s all about longevity.”
Details
Who: Dylan LeBlanc, with the Artisanals
When: 8 p.m. April 4
Where: Cat's Cradle Back Room, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro
Tickets: $10 in advance, $12 day-of
Info:catscradle.com
