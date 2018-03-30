The 6 Kevin Hart roles that have us in stitches, even when he's an angry animated bunny

Kevin Hart is a bona fide movie star. He's done films with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ice Cube and Robert De Niro. He's launched a comedy-focused digital network. Plus, his comedy tours sell out arenas all around the country.

Hart, whose "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" comes to Raleigh's PNC Arena April 1, is on top of his game.

Before he comes to Raleigh, we took a look back at some of our favorite Kevin Hart roles — from stand-up to film. Here they are in chronological order.

(Spoiler: "Soul Plane" did not make this list.)

"Fool's Gold" (2008)

The role: Bigg Bunny

Wait, Kevin Hart was in this movie? Yes, he played opposite Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson as Bigg Bunny, a not-so-gangster treasure-hunting wannabe thug. Bunny and his crew provide some comical moments that pull your attention away from the fact McConaughey seems to never have on a shirt.

Kevin Hart is Bigg Bunny in the 2008 film “Fool’s Gold starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson. Warner Bros. Pictures Vince Valitutti

"Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny" (2010)

The role: Himself

One of the funniest moments of this film is when Hart talks about using bad language as a child, and he references how he once cursed out his teacher because, allegedly, his mom told him to. This was one of Hart's earlier stand-ups without all the special effects, movie-like intros and fire, so you get to just watch him deliver his material. Classic.

"Laugh at My Pain" (2011)

The role: Himself

This stand-up special in 2011 may have been the beginning of Hart's ascension into what he's exploded into now. He joked about finally having money, but staying in his "financial lane," comparing himself to professional athletes and how they're capable of spending loads of money. At the time, he could not. This special brought us the line, "I would, but the way my bank account is set up; the thing is, I got a checking and a savings, but all the money is in my savings so I gotta switch it to my checking, but it's gonna take three business days."

"Think Like a Man" (2012)

The role: Cedric

Sometimes the ensemble cast doesn't get much love, but "Think Like a Man" seems more like a Kevin Hart movie. He serves as narrator, guiding the audience through the film, and tries to guide his friends in their relationships while his has hiccups. Hart is clearly the standout performer of the cast, which also features Taraji P. Henson, Meagan Good, Gary Owen, Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara and Gabrielle Union.

"About Last Night" (2014)

The role: Bernie

This remake of the 1986 film tells the story of a dating quartet in which the couples go through various trials in the different stages of their respective relationships. Hart is paired with Regina Hall, and Michael Ealy with Joy Bryant. Hart and Hall's chemistry is amazing and they dominate the movie in a volleyball-like banter back and forth. But Hart is good with Ealy, too, masterfully throwing in comedic gems, like telling Ealy's character that the "best thing that can happen to your face is an industrial accident" because his character is too good looking.

“About Last Night," the remake of the 1986 film, tells the story of a dating quartet in which the couples go through various trials in the different stages of their respective relationships. Kevin Hart stars with Michael Ealy as the two men in the quartet. Screen Gems

"The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

The role: Voice of Snowball

This movie provides a pleasant surprise when you encounter the Flushed Pets, a group of abandoned animals who are led by the character Hart voices: an angry rabbit named Snowball. Yes, Hart plays a bunny and it's hilarious. As the New York Times noted, of course Hart steals the movie.

Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart, rallies abandoned animals in "The Secret Life of Pets." Illumination Entertainment Universal Pictures

Details

Who: Kevin Hart

When: 7 p.m. April 1

Where: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh

Tickets: $35 to $150

Info: 919-861-2300 or thepncarena.com