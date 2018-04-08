From Broadway to puppets, here are the 5 plays we want to see this month

April blossoms with 20 theater productions opening across the Triangle. Here’s a bouquet of attractive choices.





“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey”

Honest Pint Theatre Company presents James Lecesne’s compelling one-man show about the murder of a 14-year-old boy. Company founder David Henderson portrays multiple characters – young and old, male and female – as the mystery is unraveled.

Details: April 6-21. Leggett Theatre, William Peace University, 15 East Peace St., Raleigh. $15-$20. 919-873-0025 or honestpinttheatre.org.

“King Charles III”

Burning Coal Theatre Company stages the regional premiere of Mike Bartlett’s play that speculates about what would happen when Prince Charles becomes King after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. His first crises are Parliament’s attempt to regulate the press and a royal sex scandal.

Details: April 12-29. Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh. $15-$25. 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.

Randolph Curtis Rand plays King Charles in the Burning Coal Theatre Company's production of Mike Bartlett's "King Charles III," directed by Karen O'Brien. Duncan McGregor

“Bright Star”

N.C. Theatre and Broadway Series South offer the national touring company production of comedian Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell’s Broadway musical set in the N.C. mountains during the 1920s and 1940s.

Details: April 17-22. Memorial Auditorium, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St. Raleigh. $25-$103. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.

“The Mountaintop”

The N.C. State LIVE series brings L.A. Theatre Works’ production of Katori Hall’s gripping imagining of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night before his assassination. The staging as a radio drama puts the focus on the interaction between King and a wise motel maid.

Details: April 17. Stewart Theatre, NCSU Talley Student Union, 2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh. $26-$31. 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu.

The N.C. State LIVE series brings L.A. Theatre Works’ production of Katori Hall’s gripping imagining of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last night before his assassination in "The Mountaintop." Starring Gilbert Glenn Brown as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Karen Malina White as Camae. Kirk Richard Smith

“Hand to God”

Robert Askin’s irreverent comedy concerns a Texas church’s puppet ministry. One teenage participant channels his budding sexual urges into his puppet’s personality, which takes on a satanic life of its own.

Details: April 20-May 6. Theatre in the Park, 107 Pullen Road, Raleigh. $16-$24. 919-831-6058 or theatreinthepark.com.