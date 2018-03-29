Netflix hip-hop series stars some of the biggest names in the game. Rapsody is one of them.

Hot off her Grammy nominations and a star turn at South By Southwest in Austin, Rapsody's next move is a documentary film.

"Rapture" is an hour-long documentary covering Rapsody's career, including her acclaimed 2017 major-label debut "Laila's Wisdom."

The Rapsody episode, titled "Raising the Bars," is part of a Netflix hip-hop series that features episodes on Nas, T.I., Logic, G-Easy, 2 Chainz and more.

All eight episodes debut March 30 on Netflix.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A free release-day screening, hosted by Rapsody's label Jamla Records, also is Friday at 8 p.m. at NC State's James Hunt Library.

Rapsody, an NC State alumnus from Snow Hill, will attend and take part in a Q&A after the screening.

"I want to be somebody that little girls can look up to that's different," Rapsody says in the trailer. "This is anohter side of what a woman looks like. ... These words are powerful."

"Laila's Wisdom" has been a huge critical favorite since its release last fall, earning placement on best-of-2017 lists, including Rolling Stone's best rap albums.

It picked up two Grammy nominations for best rap album and best rap song for "Sassy."





Rapsody, whose real name is Marlana Evans, was also nominated for album of the year two years ago, alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Check the trailer below.

The library is at 1070 Partners Way, Raleigh.