NC Museum of Art summer concert lineup grows with shows from Father John Misty, The Mavericks and Son Volt

NC Museum of Art in Raleigh has released the rest of its 2018 concert schedule — so far — and it's looking more than solid.

The season kicks off June 8 with the previously announced bill of First Aid Kit and Jade Bird. From there it includes a fine sampling of Americana-leaning acts, with highlights including alternative-country heritage act Son Volt, the operatic tones of The Mavericks, Fleet Foxes alumnus Father John Misty and ukulele god Jake Shimabukuro.

This will be the 21st season for concerts at the museum, following last year's record-breaking 20th season. Paid attendance for 2017 topped 30,000 with acts including Sheryl Crow, Rhiannon Giddens and Jason Isbell drawing sellout crowds to the museum's 2,800-capacity amphitheater.

As with last year, the Carrboro nightclub Cat's Cradle returns as the museum's presenting partner for 2018 concerts. Tickets for all shows are on sale now for museum members, with the public on-sale date set for Friday.

2018 NC Museum of Art concert schedule

June 8 - First Aid Kit, Jade Bird

June 16 - Shovels & Rope, Son Volt

June 23 - Mandolin Orange

July 12 - Lake Street Dive

July 28 - The Mavericks

Aug. 1 - Father John Misty, Jenny Lewis

Aug. 3 - Kishi Bashi, Jake Shimabukuro

Aug. 4 - Paris Combo

Aug. 18 - Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown

Sept. 7-9 - Paperhand Puppet Intervention