Gavin Rossdale and Bush are outliving the critics. You might say their journey is just beginning.

Heartbreak permeates “Black and White Rainbows,” the latest album from Bush, the alt-rock band that dominated rock radio in the '90s.

Singer-songwriter Gavin Rossdale and his bandmates, who will perform April 8 at the Ritz, crafted the album after the frontman went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.





Rossdale reveals how the split affected the album, which was released it was a year ago, what it was like to be criticized by Rolling Stone while gracing the magazine’s cover during the band’s commercial peak and career advice from David Bowie.





Shortly after he spoke to The News & Observer, it was announced Bush will join Stone Temple Pilots and the Cult for a tri-headling "Revolution 3" tour. (The closest to Raleigh is in Bristow, Va.)





Q: "Black and White Rainbows" smacks of pain. How difficult was it to make a divorce album?





A: It was incredibly difficult. When I was making this album it was inescapable when it came to what I went through and the material. I tried not to lean on that too much. I couldn’t help it though. It was like I had a bleeding wound and I couldn’t stop the blood flow. This is an honest, open record. This is a heavy record.

Singer-songwriter Gavin Rossdale and Bush, who will perform Sunday, April 8 at the Ritz, crafted their newest album “Black and White Rainbows,” after the frontman went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015. Josh Telles

Q: John Mellencamp once said that he didn’t pay enough attention to lyrics with his early work but changed at mid-life. Does that apply to you since your lyrics are stronger over the last few albums?





A: I’ve taken quite a journey as a lyricist. The early songs were like beat poetry. They were like stream of consciousness. I had poetic license. But as time passed, I started writing stories. Things are different now. I do think I’m a better lyricist.





Q: Bush was very successful during your ‘90s peak but was crushed with so many critical slams. None was bigger than when you graced the cover of Rolling Stone barechested next to the words “Why Won’t Anyone Take Gavin Rossdale Seriously.’ How devastating was that, since I don’t ever recall a Rolling Stone cover getting so dissed?





A: I’ve never seen anything like it since. It’s a bizarre accolade. I was so mad at that editor, his name was Robert Love . I ran into his girlfriend after they broke up, and she said he was the worst (expletive) ever. I was like, "That cover really annoyed me. Did he really have to write that (expletive)?”





Q: There are a number of one-hit wonders who have graced the cover of Rolling Stone who quickly faded to obscurity.





A: I would rather not be the band on the cover of Rolling Stone that is declared the new messiah and fade. I would rather be attacked and have a career 25 years later. That’s an easy one.





Q: How did you deal with the slam by Rolling Stone?





A: I told David (Bowie) how sick I was of the crappy reviews and he said that the answer was simple, "Outlive your critics."





Q: You were also blasted by England’s critics after Bush was just as successful as Oasis in the U.S. How much did that bother you?





A: It was annoying. We were more successful here than any other British band. The British are so uptight and bitter. I love America. I would take success in America over Greece any time.





Q: What have you learned after all these years?





A: That it’s fine to be humbled. I was humbled by the Rolling Stone cover. I also have learned that it’s fine to have more questions than answers. I worry about people who think they have all of the answers.





Details

Who: Bush with Atlas Genius and Big Jesus

When: 7:45 p.m. April 8

Where: The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh

Tickets: $39.50

Info: 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com