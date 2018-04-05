Inaugural Single Frame event offers Full Frame Film Festival alternative

While many area movie fans will be attending the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival at the Carolina Theater in Durham this weekend, on Shadowbox Studio is hosting an alternate option: “Single Frame: Durham’s Anti-Full Frame Screening.”

On April 8, the last day of Full Frame, the inaugural "Single Frame" will feature screenings of 13 experimental documentary shorts, including Auden Lincoln-Vogel’s “Some Things I Can’t” (2016), Camila Moreiras’ “Not For Medical Use” (2017), Akio Yuguchi’s “Homecoming” (2015), Jessica Ashman “I Don't Protest, I Just Dance In My Shadow” (2017), Simon Liu’s “Harbour City” (2015), and Benjamin Poumey’s “Maternal Histories” (2017).

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The first film starts at 6 p.m. Free. The studio is at 2200 Dominion St., Unit B, Durham. Details: 352-318-6705 or filmfreeway.com/singleframe.

Other Highlights

▪ On April 6, the Cary Theater is screening Ziad Doueiri’s “The Insult” (2017) at 7 p.m., followed by “Wonder” (With Julia Roberts) (2017) at 9:30 p.m. There will be encores of “Wonder” on April 7, at 7 p.m., and April 8, at 2 p.m.; and “The Insult” on April 7, at 9:30 p.m., and April 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

On April 7, Biket Ilhan’s 2007 drama “Nâzım Hikmet: The Blue-Eyed Giant” shows at 2 p.m. On April 12, Stephan Elliot’s 1994 musical comedy “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” screens at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film except for the “Nâzım Hikmet” event, which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ On April 12 at Duke University in Durham, the Screen/Society’s Short Films Program is presenting “Material Desire and Experimental Film,” which is curated by Aberystwyth University Film Studies teacher Kim Knowles. 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.

▪ On April 8 and 11, John Badham’s 1977 musical drama “Saturday Night Fever” will be showing at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.

▪ On April 8, the Cinema Inc. series continues its 52nd season with Kathleen Collins’ 1982 comedy drama “Losing Ground” at 7 p.m. Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2018-19 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.

▪ On April 10, there will be a screening of Margarita Cadenas’ 2017 documentary “Women of Venezuelan Choas,” about the lives of five Latin American women from different backgrounds and generations, at Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill. Tickets are $26.88 for the special event. 6:30 p.m. Details: silverspot.net.