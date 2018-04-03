Justin Timberlake announces new tour dates, and he's coming to North Carolina

Justin Timberlake has announced new dates for his "Man of the Woods" Tour, and Raleigh has been added to the list.

Timberlake will perform at Raleigh's PNC Arena Jan. 6. Yep, that's 2019. A Jan. 8 show at Charlotte's Spectrum Center already had been announced.

American Express cardholders can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the public on-sale date set for 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com, the PNC Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster and by phone 800-745-3000. VIP packages are available.

Timberlake has played PNC Arena before - a 2013 solo show, and in 2000 with the chart-topping boy band NSYNC.

This latest tour kicked off March 13, in the wake of Timberlake's latest album "Man of the Woods" and his Super Bowl halftime show. It will take the singer-actor across the country before heading to Europe.

One of the most memorable moments of Timberlake's Feb. 4 halftime show featured North Carolina native Ryan McKenna, who took a selfie with the pop star. McKenna was born in Greenville and lived in Kinston before the family moved to Boston.





The photo went viral, and McKenna later appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where Timberlake invited him to his Boston concert.