'Friends first, bandmates second.' The X Ambassadors' chemistry can't be denied.

There are two types of bands: those comprised of hired guns, and the acts filled with friends.
File X Ambassadors in the filled-with-friends camp.
X Ambassadors formed in 2009 in Ithaca, N.Y., with vocalist-guitarist Sam Harris, his brother, Casey Harris, the band's keyboardist, and drummer Adam Levin.
Sam Harris said the band has been so successful because the members of the group are exceptionally close. The Harris brothers have been friends with Levin since meeting in school in New York City in 2006.
“I think it’s a huge asset that we’ve known each other forever,” Sam Harris said. “Look at bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2. The guys in those bands have been friends since they were kids. It’s the same with us. You know what each other is thinking. I would rather be in a band like ours than starting one with a bunch of strangers.”
Adds Levin, calling from Montreal: “We’ve been tight for over a decade now and I think that means a lot. We’re completely in sync.”
So far so good for X Ambassadors. The trio scored three hits from its 2015 album, “VHS.” “Renegades,” “Unconsolable, ” "Unsteady" and “Jungle” graced the airwaves and enabled X Ambassadors to score support slots with Muse and Jimmy Eat World.
“All of that exposure helped immensely,” Levin says. “Playing before packed arenas every night with Muse helped us reach an audience that we never would have played in front of. We also learned a lot about headlining and playing a big stage when we watched Muse.”
This spring, X Ambassadors is the headline act. The pop-rock band will perform at the Ritz April 13. Expect the group to preview a few songs from its forthcoming album, which will drop later in 2018. The poignant single “Joyful” is scoring airplay on satellite radio.
“We can’t wait for people to hear the new songs,” Levin says. “We’re not worried about the songs going on YouTube. We want the songs to land on YouTube. We’re so psyched about this album. We produced some of it ourselves and we also had (producers) Ryan Tedder and Rodney Jerkins on board. We’re growing up as musicians.”
Casey Harris, who was born blind, is thrilled to be part of a successful band, his brother says.
“That’s all that matters to him,” Sam Harris said. “Casey is fiercely independent. He’s a true badass with a big heart.”
When the Harris brothers left Ithaca for New York City a decade ago, their parents were pleased the siblings relocated to the same town.
“They were happy that there was a set of eyes for Casey, but he really doesn’t need anyone to look out for him,” Harris says. “I love him and love being around him. He is like no other person I’ve ever met. I love that he has met with kids, who have disabilities. He shows you that you can overcame huge obstacles. He was an angry kid but he’s come around as an adult and as a musician.
"This band wouldn’t be the same without him. We’re all in this together. We’re friends first and bandmates second. I just don’t think we would be the same if it weren’t that way. That’s just the kind of band we are.”
Details
Who: X Ambassadors with The Aces and Son Little
When: 8 p.m. April 13
Where: The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh
Tickets: $26
Info: 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com
Comments