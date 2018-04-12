McCreery covers many topics including his new record, getting married, his hometown roots, and Beach Music during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Scotty McCreery is back on 'American Idol.' This time, the tables are turned.

By David Menconi

April 12, 2018 05:37 PM

It appears that "American Idol" winner Scotty McCreery will return to the show that launched his career.

McCreery, the Garner native who won "American Idol" in 2011, tweeted out a none-too-subtle hint Wednesday: "Have you enjoyed watching the new season of @AmericanIdol so far? I have! Tune in this Sunday and you just might see a familiar face (hint hint!)"

Representatives for ABC did not respond to a request for confirmation of his appearance April 15 as mentor, nor did it appear in press materials for the episode.

In a late-February interview with The News & Observer, McCreery said he had just recorded his appearance as a mentor, where he helps singers prep for their performances in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It's a cameo that's well-timed, coming on the heels of an impressive run on the charts.

"Five More Minutes," the first single from McCreery's current album "Seasons Change," recently became his first No. 1 country single.

"Seasons Change," meanwhile, is his third album to reach the top of Billboard's country album chart.

"American Idol" normally airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The April 15 episode is at 7 p.m. due to an interview with James Comey at 9 p.m.

McCreery co-wrote “Five More Minutes” as a tribute to his late grandfather. He talks about becoming emotional when singing it during an interview on Monday, February 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willettrwillett@newsobserver.com

