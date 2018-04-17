J. Cole announces surprise album 'KOD.' We search for clues about what it all means.

Speculation is on about what J. Cole's apparent new album title means.

Monday night, the Fayetteville rapper tweeted out a sparse announcement about a major piece of news: "New album. KOD 4/20," sending social media into a frenzy.

From that, Friday appears to be release day for what would be his fifth full-length studio album on Dreamville/Columbia Records.





And "KOD" appears to be the title.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

But what does it mean? Twitter lit up with theories, including "King of Dreamville," "Kiss of Death," "Kids on Drugs" and (in a reference to Pulitzer-winning Kendrick Lamar) "Kendrick on Dreamville."

The album reveal came just a few hours after the Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted, then deleted, "It's time." He quickly followed up with an announcement of an impromptu concert in New York's Gramercy Theatre Monday night: "no phones, no cameras, no bags, no presslist, no guest list."

Tuesday morning, he tweeted out a similar pop-up concert announcement, this time in London at a secret location.

His final hint: the artwork on his Twitter profile was changed to purple.

As for the album, no further official details have been forthcoming.

But New York-based hip-hop journalist Brian "B.Dot" Miller tweeted out a track list and an explanation that the title refers to "three different subtitles (kidz on drugz, king overdose, kill our demonz)."

new #jcole album title: k.o.d.



three different subtitles (kidz on drugz, king overdose, kill our demonz)



recorded in two weeks. — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

Last-minute announcements are pretty much standard operating procedure for Cole's albums. His previous release, 2016's "4 Your Eyez Only," also appeared with almost no advance fanfare. That didn't keep it from becoming his fourth million-selling album.

Cole made headlines last November when he was featured in GQ magazine, as part of its cover piece declaring "Take a Knee" quarterback Colin Kaepernick as its "Citizen of the Year."