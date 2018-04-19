Chapel Hill loses another institution. The Cave is closing.

Another Chapel Hill institution is shutting its doors.

The Cave, which bills itself as Chapel Hill's oldest bar and was a spot for up-and-coming musicians to book gigs, is closing after 50 years

The night spot and bar announced on Facebook Thursday that its last day will be April 30 after trying unsuccessfully to sell it to another owner who could keep the live music venue going.

"Unfortunately, as of this past Monday it became clear that this would not likely be an option and that it is unlikely that the building owner would lease the space to another group wanting to continue as The Cave," the message reads.

Among the club's history, Lyle Lovett played there in the mid-'80s, before he was famous. People from the audience left him money, and he reportedly donated it to the bartenders.





For years, Chapel Hill's Jim Watson of the Red Clay Ramblers brought his annual "Christmas Special" show to the venue, and Tift Merritt, who will return to Chapel Hill this weekend, also got her start on The Cave's cozy stage.

More recently, musician Sarah Shook, who recently wowed critics at the 2018 SXSW Music Festival, both played and bartended there until last week. She wrote a farewell to The Cave, saying "This job has truly changed the course of my life for the better in ways bigger than words can say."

But she indicated that she would be back in-between touring breaks. Thursday, shortly after The Cave made their announcement, she posted photos of herself there with the following message:

"The Cave is closing and I'm totally devastated. This bar has brought me an unquantifiable amount of joy, freedom, and independence, and some of the closest, dearest friends I have, I have because it. My coworkers are the very greatest of all time and I love em all immensely. If you can pop down sometime before it closes up on April 30, do yourself a favor. There's a hole in my heart forever."

North Carolina's Caleb Caudle also told The News & Observer in February The Cave was one of the earlier venues he regularly performed at in the Triangle, before he recently landed a spot at the Cat's Cradle Back Room.





“(I was) just playing (Chapel Hill’s) The Cave and Slims (in downtown Raleigh), and luckily they would put me on the bill there,” he said then. “But it was just going back and forth between those two places. It seemed hard, because it felt like I just wasn’t part of ‘the club,’ but over the years I have definitely met a bunch of cool Triangle musicians that have been very gracious toward me.”

The closing at 452 W. Franklin St., comes not long after Spanky's restaurant closed in March. The Franklin Street restaurant had been there almost as long as the Cave had been around — 40 years.

Here is the rest of The Cave's Facebook message:

"We would like to thank absolutely everyone that has been a part of this place during the 5 years we have owned it and also for the 45 years prior. Thank you if you worked shift; thank you if you played, organized or helped promote a show; thank you if you came through and shared a drink and some time with us. Thank you for your enthusiasm and support along the way; you are greatly appreciated & we would not have been the bar you know and love without you.

"The hardest part of this is the feeling that we are letting you, our community down — that we are failing everyone who loves the place as much as you do. Over the last 6 months we’ve tried to sell the business, hoping to find a a group of people who would carry on The Cave’s spirit and history but breathe the needed new life into it as well. Unfortunately, as of this past Monday it became clear that this would not likely be an option and that it is unlikely that the building owner would lease the space to another group wanting to continue as The Cave.

"We hope you are able to make it in prior to closing and share a moment with us one last time. If your band wants to play between now and April 30, please get in touch & we will do all we can to add you to a show or to create one for you. If you have a show scheduled May 1 or after, Mark will be doing all he can to find another space for it & will be reaching out to you shortly to discuss this.

"Mostly, thank you. It’s been great and we won’t soon forget the good times we’ve had and the people we’ve met along the way."