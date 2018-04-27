Tommy Wiseau's hilariously bad film 'The Room' gets a followup, and an NC premiere

Tommy Wiseau’s hilariously bad 2003 drama “The Room,” the subject of James Franco’s Oscar-nominated film “The Disaster Artist” last year, finally gets a follow-up.
Justin MacGregor’s “Best F(r)iends: Volume One” will make its North Carolina premiere at King’s in Raleigh on April 28. The film isn’t a sequel to “The Room,” but it reunites its stars, Greg Sestero and Wiseau, playing a homeless drifter and a mortician who form an unlikely business partnership. 9 p.m. (doors open at 8:30) $7. Details: 919-833-1091 or kingsraleigh.com.
Other Highlights
▪ On April 27, the Cary Theater is showing Jack Conway’s 1932 romantic comedy “Red-Headed Woman” at 7 p.m., followed by Alexandra Dean’s 2017 documentary “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” at 9 p.m. (There will be an encore of “Bombshell” on April 28, at 2 p.m.). On April 29, Ernst Lubitsch’s 1933 classic “Design for Living” screens at 2 p.m.
On May 2, the Triangle Filmmaking Community joins with The Cary to present the Motion for Pictures Screening Series, which showcases short films made by local filmmakers, at 7 p.m. On May 3, it’s Sky Bergman’s 2018 documentary “Lives Well Lived” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Jed Rothstein’s 2017 documentary “The China Hustle” at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On April 27, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature consisting of Stanley Kubrick’s 1957 war epic “Paths of Glory,” starring Kirk Douglas, Ralph Meeker, and Adolphe Menjou; followed by “Sydney Lumet’s 1964 political thriller “Fail-Safe,” starring Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau and Fritz Weaver. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On April 22, and 25, Nick Cassavetes’ 2004 romantic drama "The Notebook” will be showing at various Triangle locations as part of the Flashback Cinema series. It shows at Wakefield 10 in Raleigh at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Silverspot Cinema in Chapel Hill at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; and Park West 14 Cinemas in Morrisville (call for times). Details: flashbackcinema.net.
Comments