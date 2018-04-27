Margaret Cho appears April 27 and 28 at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh.
Margaret Cho is ready to share her stories with Raleigh

By Ed Condran

Correspondent

April 27, 2018 05:56 PM

Margaret Cho has range. The actress/comic/singer/provocateur starred in her own sitcom, “All American Girl,” is a fashion designer and even portrayed dictator Kim Jong-il on “30 Rock.”

Cho, who will deliver stand-up this weekend at Goodnights, reveals why entertainment will get weird again, what veteran performer she’s enamored of and why President Donald Trump is hurt by female comics.

Q: Is it true that Donald Trump’s attorney, pal and fixer Michael Cohen tried to persuade you to jump on the Trump bandwagon?

A: Yes. Michael Cohen tried to get me to jump on the Trump bandwagon.

Q: Why would he try to persuade someone as liberal as you to support Trump?

A: I don’t know. It’s so weird. Trump is supposedly a fan. This is my theory. When female comedians don’t like Trump, he’s incredibly offended. Look at Kathy Griffin and Rosie O’Donnell. Trump was tight with Joan Rivers. He loves comedy.

Q: You do it all, even sing. What old school entertainer inspires you?

A: I love the old Las Vegas model. I always loved Debbie Reynolds. She did it all. I want to do the same. I want to be able to sing, tell stories. I also loved Bob Hope, who I worked with a long time ago. You know who is cool is (Raleigh’s) Jon Wurster, who is the drummer with Superchunk and he’s a humorist. You can do it all.

Q: Who’s your favorite humorist in music?

A: Morrissey and Bob Dylan. Humor is really powerful in music. I love novelty acts like Weird Al Yankovic, who is so cool.

Q: Would you ever like to do a show like Sandra Bernhard and mix comedy and music?

A: I would love to have a band and do something like a Rolling Thunder kind of thing. It would be a blast. I want to keep pushing the boundaries.

Q: Will comedy and entertainment ever get weird again?

A: I think there is the potential for it to get very weird. There is that possibility since the world is a strange place.

Q: What are you listening to these days?

A: I’m into early Everything But the Girl. I’m deep into the Stone Roses and the Madchester scene. I’m also into power pop. I’m listening to a lot of Redd Kross.

Q: What’s up next for you in terms of projects?

A: I have a show in development on an Asian-American family that is in the marijuana business. We’ll see how that goes. For now, I’m coming into Raleigh to tell my own stories.

Details

Who: Margaret Cho

When: 8 p.m. April 26; 7:30 and 10 p.m., April 27 and 28

Where: Goodnights, 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh

Tickets: $25 to $30

Info: 919-828-5233 or goodnightscomedy.com

