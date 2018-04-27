Celebrate North Carolina's craft brewers at the 2018 Brewgaloo extravaganza

Are you a fan of craft beer? If so, Raleigh has an event tailor-made for you. On Friday and Saturday, downtown Raleigh will turn into a celebration of North Carolina craft beer and more.

The seventh annual Brewgaloo will have two main events: a block party on April 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Raleigh’s City Plaza, and a festival Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. that will take over Fayetteville Street.

We caught up with event organizer Jennifer Martin, who is the executive director of Shop Local Raleigh/Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.

Q: What’s the history behind Brewgaloo?

A: 2012 was the first year, and 4,500 people attended. Each year it just grew incrementally, and this year we have 116 North Carolina craft breweries signed up. Brewgaloo is the largest one-state craft beer festival and the second largest craft beer festival in the country.

Q: How will Brewgaloo’s events differ on Friday and Saturday night?

A: What’s unique is that Friday night is a sampling event. It’s one price for unlimited sampling from 45 brewers. We added sours and barrel-aged beers Friday night, because sours especially are very popular.

Saturday is the big event. We expect to have 30,000 people from 2 to 10 p.m. covering all of Fayetteville Street and its intersecting side streets. Beer is available by the sample or full pint pour.

Q: Where does Brewgaloo find its brews?

A: The brewers are from all over the state. We’ve got one from the mountains in Asheville to the beach. It’s a very nice representation from across the state, and almost all of the Triangle ones will be present, like Raleigh’s Crank Arm Brewing, Little City Brewing Co., and Lonerider Brewing Company.

Q: What if I’m not familiar with craft beer?

A: When I first started, I didn’t like craft at all. I realized I was drinking the wrong style of beer for me. Not all craft beer tastes the same. This is your opportunity to explore the palate a little bit.

If visitors are gluten-free, we will have cider. We’ll have half a dozen cideries to try from North Carolina. If you’re into kombucha, there will be Tribucha that people can sample.

Of course, you won’t be sipping on an empty stomach. Food trucks will include Lumpy’s Ice Cream, Baguettaboutit and Oak City Fish and Chips. See the full list here.

Q: Gov. Roy Cooper did the honors of tapping the first keg at Brewgaloo 2017. Who’s the guest of honor this year?

A: It’s so cool because popular beer blogger Ale Sharpton is coming into town to sample the event. Our food truck community and brewers are so excited. Whether they’re working on a new item or prepping their teams on what to expect, everybody has a part in making this a success.

Q: What if I’m the designated driver?

A: There’s no cover charge to attend.

Details

Brewgaloo Block Party

Where: Raleigh City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St, Raleigh

When: Friday, April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $45

Info: facebook.com/brewgaloo.

Brewgaloo

Where: 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh

When: Saturday, April 28, from 2 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $30 for ticket bundle (25 tickets total; 1 pint = 5 tickets and 1 sample = 2 tickets)

Info: facebook.com/brewgaloo.