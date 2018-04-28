World premieres and fond farewells highlight this month's theater picks

May’s Triangle theater productions include the musical life an iconic 1960s rock star, a world premiere about an N.C. murder and a portrait of the cut-throat world of high finance.

Here our are best bets.

“A Night with Janis Joplin”

N.C. Theatre stages this Broadway biographical musical in which performers portray Joplin and the singers who influenced her, including Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Etta James and Bessie Smith.

Details: May 4-20. Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $30-$75. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.

“Wakey, Wakey”

Will Eno’s human comedy in which a wheelchair-bound man rails on about his life and impending death to his home health aide. This is the final production by Manbites Dog Theater before closing after 31 years.

Details: May 10-June 10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. $5-$20. 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org.

"Blood Done Sign My Name"

The world premiere of Mike Wiley’s full-cast expansion from his one-man show concerns the 1970 murder of a black man by white storeowners in Oxford, N.C.

Details: May 11-27. Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. $20-$24. 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.

“Dry Powder”

Sarah Burgess’ dark comedy is about high stakes at a private equity firm after its president creates a PR disaster. Two colleagues offer recovery plans — one by rescuing an ailing American manufacturing company, the other by taking a harder line on squeezing profits.

Details: May 11-27. Sonorous Road Theatre, 3801 Hillsborough St., Suite 113, Raleigh. $16-$20. 919-803-3798 or sonorousroadrep.org.

“Daddy Long Legs”

Theatre Raleigh presents the John Caird and Paul Gordon musical about a young woman living in an orphanage who is offered financial support for college by an anonymous benefactor if she’ll write him monthly letters about her new experiences.

Details: May 16-27. Kennedy Theatre, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $32-$35. 919-832-9997 or www.theatreraleigh.com.