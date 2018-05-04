From Willie Nelson to Steve Earle, these are 5 shows you don't want to miss

May is the month of country music, folk, and more, beginning and ending with fan-favorite festivals.





Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival

The Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival presents four days of music, food and crafts. Over 50 bands on four stages will feature Steve Earle and The Dukes, local bluegrassers Swift Creek, and blues guitarist Jon Shain.

Details: May 3-6. Shakori Hills, Pittsboro. Ticket prices vary from one to four days with camping as an option. 919-542-8142 or shakorihillsgrassroots.org

Artist Steve Earle will perform during Shakori Hills Grassroots Spring Festival in Pittsboro, May 3-6. Laura Roberts Invision/AP

The Kruger Brothers

From Switzerland to bluegrass-rich Wilkesboro, the Kruger Brothers have established themselves as among the most innovative practitioners of Appalachian-derived folk music. Jens Kruger (banjo), Uwe Kruger (guitar), and Joel Landsberg (bass) have advanced the music of Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and Doc Watson into new arenas, including chamber and classical music. The brothers roll into Raleigh for two shows with the NC Symphony.

Details: May 11-12, 8 p.m. Meymandi Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. $18 and up. 919-996-8700 or ncsymphony.org





David Bromberg Quintet

Bromberg befriended Rev. Gary Davis, recorded with Bob Dylan, and released legendary albums of traditional and original folk classics. He’s back in the spotlight with an entertaining repertoire of old favorites and new delights.

Details: May 18, 8 p.m. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro. $23 in advance, $26 day-of. Seated show. 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com

Country-rock act Delta Rae will perform at the Outlaw Music Festival May 25 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh. David McClister

Outlaw Music Festival

The one-and-only Willie Nelson headlines the Outlaw Music Festival, also featuring Sturgill Simpson, Alison Krauss and Delta Rae.

Details: May 25, 5:30 p.m. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh. $35 and up. coastalcreditunionmusicpark.com/





Lil’ John’s Mountain Music Festival

The festival brings top bluegrass acts to Snow Camp over Memorial Day weekend. This year’s lineup includes Blue Highway, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, The Bluegrass Experience and more.

Details: May 24-26. Cane Creek Campground and RV Park, Snow Camp. $35 and up. 336-376-8324 or littlejohnsmountainmusic.com/